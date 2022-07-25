PUNJAB GOVERNMENT ALL SET TO PROVIDE SINGLE WINDOW APPROVALS FOR SETTING UP INDUSTRY IN PUNJAB: ANMOL GAGAN MANN

New Delhi : The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued directions to formulate transparent and hassle free investment policy to attract investors in order to make ‘Rangla Punjab’. This was stated by the Punjab Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann who today held a meeting in this regard with the officials of Invest Punjab Department. She gave clear cut instructions to implement the directions issued by the Chief Minister without any delay so that maximum investment can come in the state to ensure prosperity and overall development.

Anmol Gagan Mann asked the officials to ensure all approvals to the investors without any delay hassle. She said that the State Government is committed to make Punjab a leading state in the industrial sector and as part of the process, has created a mechanism where all approvals would be given through a single window for setting up industries in the state. The Minister also said that investors willing to invest in Punjab could apply online for approvals which would be given at the earliest.

The cabinet minister said that this is a common people’s government in which there is zero tolerance to corruption and if any officer or employee is found indulging in such malpractices, stringent action would be taken against them.

Prominent amongst others present in the meeting included senior officers of the Invest Punjab Department.