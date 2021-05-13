Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar And Karobar Mission; Candidates Counseled For Foreign Study & Foreign Placement

Chandigarh: Under the ‘Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission’ (PGRKAM)- the flagship programme of Punjab Government, out of total 311 aspirants counseled, 187 were apprised about academic opportunities in Canada, Australia and UK while 124 were counseled for placements in different countries. These 311 candidates were shortlisted from 21 districts across the state.







This was disclosed by Secretary Employment Generation and Training Rahul Tewari following the first round of counseling for foreign study and foreign placement held at PGRKAM office at Mohali from 1st-31st March, 2021, which facilitated the young aspirants to realize their dreams to study abroad and to become gainfully employed. He further mentioned that both the group and individual counseling modes were adopted and the candidates were accompanied by the officials of their respective District Bureau of Employment & Enterprises.







Elaborating further about the full fledged digital platform, Tewari said that jobseeker and employer modules made live in January 2020 are already working with total registrations of 11,85,774 jobseekers and 9730 employers till March 31, 2021 under PGRKAM. He said as many as 30,238 job seekers and 459 employers have registered themselves on the portal www.pgrkam.com alone in March 2021. Other modules like self-employment, counseling, foreign placement & study and local service provider (module for household electricians, plumbers, drivers, maid, mali etc.) are under development.







Likewise, the social media platform has also been optimally utilized to ensure maximum outreach which is reflected from the fact that during March 2021, a total of 143 posts including videos and photographs have been shared over Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Apart from this, PGRKAM is active on social media through DBEEs in all the 22 districts, said Secretary Employment Generation.







Meanwhile, nine agencies have been empanelled for providing coaching/training for jobs (7 agencies for private sector jobs and 2 for government sector). However, due to trying circumstances of Covid-19, the classes were discontinued, adding Tewari said keeping in view the future prospects of candidates, the selection of training partner to provide online coaching and training to candidates for competitive examinations for Central/State Government jobs, is underway.

