Punjab extends support to SGPC

Chandigarh: Extending his government’s full support to the solar plant project for Darbar Sahib, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder on Saturday said he had already directed the Power department to accord approval to the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for installation of the plant and work proactively to ensure its early completion.



The Chief Minister was responding to the statement of SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur about not getting sanction from the State Government for the solar plant project for supply of electricity to Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.



A spokesperson of the Government said that in a meeting held earlier this week, the Power department had already pledged full support to the project.



The US-based United Sikh Mission had sought permission to set up Solar plant of 2 MW capacity at a location about 10 kilometres from the Golden Temple, to which the government had no objection and PSPCL had given in-principle approval, said the spokesperson.



During the meeting, the officials of PSPCL had even offered use of the existing transmission network of PSPCL to carry electricity to Darbar Sahib, for which there would be no capital investment required by the United Sikh Mission.



The spokesperson said that the Chief Minister had made it clear that there should be no hurdle in the execution of the project. He had directed the officials of the Power Department to proactively associate with the project and ensure its early completion. The Chief Minister has extended his government’s complete support to the project as envisaged by the United Sikh Mission and SGPC, said the spokesperson.

