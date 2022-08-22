Punjab : Excise team seizes 120 bottles of illicit liquor

New Delhi : Under the ongoing enforcement drive to curb the sale of illicit liquor in the state, an Excise team seized 120 bottles of illicit liquor in a raid at village Ramgarh of Ludhiana district.

Revealing this here today, an official spokesperson of the Excise department said that a joint raid was conducted at village Ramgarh by Ludhiana Excise team and CIA-2 Police Staff Ludhiana last day. During checking 120 bottles of whiskey were recovered from the house of accused Om Parkash.

The spokesman further added that the label ‘for sale in Chandigarh only’ was marked on all the illicit liquor bottles recovered from the site. He said that the accused fled from the spot and further investigations and FIR in this regard is under process.