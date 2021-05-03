Punjab CM Virtually Launches GNDU’S Online Courses

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday digitally launched online programmes/courses started by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, for the Punjabi diaspora settled across the globe.



Reviewing the functioning of the Higher Education and Languages department, the Chief Minister also ordered the immediate release of Rs 5 crore for establishing a language award to promote Punjabi.



The Chief Minister said the online courses would go a long way in helping youngsters learn Punjabi language, and imbue them with the spirit of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat. This endeavour would also keep Punjabi youth abreast Punjab’s rich and glorious cultural heritage, thus connecting them with their ancestral roots.



GNDU Vice Chancellor Dr. Jaspal Singh Sandhu said that UGC had granted permission to start courses to 37 Universities out of the 981 Universities of the country. GNDU is the only State Public University in the Punjab to have been given this honour by UGC, to cater to the constant demand of the Punjabi Diaspora in UK, USA, Canada, Australia and parts of Africa, and Europe, to provide the education of Punjabi language to the younger generation, he said.



He also pointed out that GNDU being a Category-I University has established the Directorate of Online Education to fulfil this demand of the Punjabi diaspora. GNDU shall be offering course in Punjabi language at Certificate, Graduate, and Post Graduate levels. In addition, technical and skill based courses in the areas of Computer Science, Commerce and Management shall also be included for the students of state and other parts of the country, added Sandhu.



The University has established a studio in the University campus to implement online teaching, recording of video lectures, and conduct of examinations in a proctored mode. In addition, University has developed a LMS (Learning Management System) with the provisions of Self Learning Materials (SLMs), e-Books, Videos, Quizzes, Online Discussions, and delivery of live lectures.



Notably, GNDU is a pioneer State University with A++ status given to it by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It has been conferred with ‘University with Potential for Excellence’ and ‘Category-I’ status by the UGC, New Delhi.

Related