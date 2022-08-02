PUNJAB CM BHAGWANT MANN TO LAUNCH STATE WIDE MASSIVE SENSITISATION CAMPAIGN AGAINST SINGLE USE PLASTIC ON AUGUST 5: MEET HAYER

New Delhi : In order to sensitise people about the use of single use plastic for saving environment, a state level mass awareness Campaign led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be launched on August 5.

Divulging the details, Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that On August 5th a State level Mass awareness function will be held in Dhuri which will be presided over by Chief Minister. He said that in the function all stakeholders will be invited and made aware about the ban on polythenes and Single Use Plastic. Meet Hayer said that Chief Minister will embark campaign time distribute Jute bags to citizens of Dhuri and urge them to do away with the use of Polythene & SUPs.

Likewise, the Minister said that similar functions will be held at remaining 22 districts simultaneously on same day where Ministers / MPs / MLAs with Deputy Commissioners and local officials will interact with the common people and inform them about the ban on Polythenes & SUPs. He said that the people will be urged to use bio degradable materials to enable us in saving our precious environment. Meet Hayer said that plastic debris is non degradable and can exist in environment for hundreds of years and in water for even thousand of years.

Soliciting support of people to make it a mass movement for checking environmental degradation, the Minister said that the plastic not only does it make our environment unclean but when ingested by animals (including marine animals) it becomes fatal for them.

Secretary Science Technology Rahul Tiwari was also present at the occasion