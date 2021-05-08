Punjab CM Announces Ex-Gratia & Job For Family Members Of Martyr Sepoy Parghat Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs.50 lakh, along with a government job each to the family of Sepoy Parghat singh of 21 Punjab who had come under an avalanche in Siachen Glacier on 25 April, 2021. He was pulled out of the avalanche and evacuated to Chandigarh on 27 April, 2021.The braveheart lost his life on May 8, 2021 due to Hypothermia and acute kidney injury in Chandigarh Command Hospital.



Extending his sympathies with the bereaved family of the brave soldier , Captain Amarinder Singh said that his utmost dedication to defend country’s unity and integrity, even sacrificing his life t would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.



Sepoy Parghat Singh, hailed from Village Dorabjee in Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur) and is survived by his father Sardar Pritam Singh , mother Sardarni Sukhwinder kaur and two sisters.



It may be recalled that two other jawans, Sepoy Amardeep Singh from Village Karamgarh in Barnala and Sepoy Prabhjit Singh from Hakamwala in Mansa had also been martyred in the line of duty in the same avalanche earlier on 25 April, 2021.

Related