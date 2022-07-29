PUNJAB CABINET LED BY BHAGWANT MANN GIVES NOD TO “THE PUNJAB CUSTOM MILLING POLICY FOR KHARIF 2022-23”

New Delhi : In a path breaking initiative aimed at safeguarding the interests of the farmers, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave nod to “The Punjab Custom Milling Policy for Kharif 2022-23” for converting the procured paddy into custom milled rice and delivery of the same to Food Corporation of India (FCI) through Rice Mills of state.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers in its meeting held here at Punjab Civil Secretariat-I under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that this policy has been prepared for getting the Paddy procured by State Procurement Agencies (Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup and PSWC) converted into Custom Milled Rice and its delivery into Central Pool. As per the policy, the Rice Mills will be linked to the procurement centres in time as per the purchase centre allotment list issued by the Department and the paddy will be stored at the eligible rice mills as per their entitlement and agreement executed between the state agencies and the rice millers. Policy stipulates that the rice millers shall deliver the due rice of paddy stored up to March 31st, 2023 as per policy and agreement.

The Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2022-23 will start from October 1st, 2022 and the procurement of paddy will be completed by November 30th. During KMS 2022-23, the paddy so procured will be stored in eligible rice mills situated in the State. Pertinently, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Punjab issues Custom Milling Policy every year before the commencement of the Kharif Marketing Season to get the paddy milled which is procured by the State Agencies as per the specifications laid down by the Government of India.

APPROVES ACTION PLAN OF PSPCL TO STRENGTHEN THE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

The Cabinet also approved action plan of PSPCL for adoption and implementation of ‘Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme’ (RDSS). The implementation of RDSS will strengthen the distribution system, improve the operational efficiency and financial viability of PSPCL as well as quality and reliability of power supply to consumers. This Action Plan worth Rs 25,237 crore includes works pertaining to Distribution Infrastructure, Metering and Information Technology/ SCADA.

ACCORDS CONSENT FOR INKING MoU WITH NLSF TO BUILT CITIZEN CENTRIC ECO-SYSTEM

With a motive to bring greater professional expertise towards building a citizen-centric and forward looking governance eco-system, the Punjab Cabinet also gave its consent to ink MoU with Nudge Life Skills Foundation (NLSF) for a period of 27 months. It will help in providing direct feedback and support to the Administrative Departments thereby enabling them to steer systems reforms through departmental or sub-departmental initiatives in area of technological integration, process innovation, data management, collaborations, strengthen programs and others.

EX-FACTO APPROVAL FOR RELAXATION IN QUALITY NORMS FOR MOONG PROCUREMENT AND FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

TO FARMERS

Giving big relief to the Moong growers in the state, the Cabinet gave ex-facto approval to relax the quality norms fixed by Government of India for purchase of Moong so that Markfed- the state nodal agency is able to procure more and more Moong at Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 7225 per quintal with relaxed norms under State Pool during Marketing Season 2022-23. It will provide financial assistance to the farmers who have sold or will sell their Moong crop at rate below MSP as their crop will not get covered even under relaxed specifications. The farmers whose produce does not meet even the relaxed quality parameters and have to, therefore, sell it in the open market till July 31, 2022, will be paid up to maximum Rs. 1000 difference per quintal. This initiative will also be applicable to farmers who have already sold their produce below MSP in open market.

NOD TO CONSTITUTE SDMF

In a bid to reduce the risk of natural calamities by initiating mitigation measures, the Cabinet also gave nod to constitute the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF). With the constitution of SDMF, the state government will further strengthen its efforts for coping with natural calamities and reducing their risks.

CONSENT TO SPECIAL REMISSION FOR LIFE CONVICTS TO COMMEMORATE 400TH PARKASH PURB OF SRI GURU TEG BAHADUR JI AND AZADI KA MAHOTSAV

The Cabinet also gave approval for sending the case of special remission to convicts/ life convicts confined in Jails of Punjab, to commemorate 400th parkash purab of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji. Similarly, the Cabinet also gave green signal for sending the case for seeking special remission and release of the convicts confined in the jails of state on August 15, 2022 to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of India being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. After the nod of Cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution of India, these special remission cases will be submitted to Punjab governor under Article 161 of the Indian constitution.

EMPLOYMENTS GENERATION AND TRAINING DEPARTMENT ’S REPORT APPROVED

The Cabinet also accorded its approval to the Annual Administrative Report of the Employment Generation and Training Department for the year 2020-21.