Punjab: BAINS handovers job letters to 24 candidates on compassionate grounds in jail department

New Delhi : Following the directions of Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Mann to resolve all the pending employment cases on compassionate ground at the earliest, Punjab Jails department, on Monday, handed over appointment letters to 24 candidates on compassionate ground.

Congratulating newly appointed candidates, Jails Minister Mr Harjot Singh Bains implored them to serve the people of state deligently and make honesty an integral part of their lives.

Mr. Bains said that we can improve the functioning of Jails department while working as a team and always give priority to pro-people initiatives within the preview of law. Appointment letters have been handed over to 07 warders, 08 clerks and 09 attendants in the department.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Jails Mr. K.A.P. Sinha, Special DG Mr Harpreet Singh Sidhu and IG Jail Mr. Roop Kumar Arora were also presen