Puneet Saini Pinta takes over as Chairman Punjab Traders Board

Chandigarh: The newly appointed Chairman of the Punjab Traders Board Puneet Saini Pinta on Tuesday assumed charge amid presence of MLA and Punjab Pradesh Congress Working President Kuljit Singh Nagra, MLAs Dr. Harjot Kamal and Joginder Pal and Chief Ministers’ Political Secretary Major Amardeep Singh, OSDs Damanjit Singh Mohi and Ankit Bansal.



In a simple but impressive ceremony held here at the Office of Punjab Traders Board in Sector-17, Puneet Saini Pinta while thanking the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he would fulfil to the best of his abilities and responsibilities assigned to him. Divulging more, he said that his priority would be to get implemented various welfare schemes for the traders so as to ensure the beneficiaries are fully benefitted. Retreating his commitment for the betterment of traders, Pinta said he would act as a bridge between government and traders for effective implementation of pro traders policies. He said that the state government has done a lot for the welfare of the traders in terms of one time settlement scheme amid Covid-19 and health insurance scheme (Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna) for them.

Notably, Puneet Saini Pinta served as a member of Punjab Grievance Committee, Secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Youth President of Saini Sabha Punjab, besides General Secretary of Punjab Congress Kisan Majdoor Cell and active member of the Punjab Youth Congress and student organisation NSUI.



Prominent among others who were present at the occasion included Financial Commissioner, Excise and Taxation A Venu Prasad, Punjab Traders Board’s Senior Vice Chairman Bhupinder Basant, Vice Chairman Amarjit Singh Titu and Director Balwinder Narang, Director Defence Services Welfare, Brigadier Satinder Singh, Chairman, Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank Kamaldeep Singh, Chairperson Punjab State Social Welfare Board Gursharan Kaur Randhawa, Chairman GENCO Satinder Pal Singh Gill, Chairman PSIEC Gurpreet Singh Gogi, Senior Vice Chairman PSIDC Vinay Mahajan, Member Kandi Area Development Board Anish Sidana and Punjabi Folk Singer Preet Harpal.

