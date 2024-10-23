Pune Welcomes IndiGo’s First Nonstop International Flight to Bangkok  

Announces tri-weekly flights between Pune-Bangkok from November 22, 2024 and

Direct flight between Pune-Thiruvananthapuram commencing from October 27, 2024

Pune: IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, unveils direct flights connecting Pune with Bangkok and Thiruvananthapuram. The Pune-Bangkok flight will be IndiGo’s first direct international flight first from the city of Pune which will begin operations from November 22, 2024. These flights will offer customers a seamless and convenient travel experience, making it an ideal choice for those planning a vacation with their families during the festive holidays or winter break. IndiGo will be the only airline offering direct flights between Pune and Thiruvananthapuram which will commence operations from October 27, 2024. In addition to the new flights, IndiGo had recently also enhanced connectivity on Pune – Bhopal, Pune-Chennai, Pune – Ahmedabad, Pune-Indore and Pune-Raipur routes.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are extremely pleased to announce direct between Pune and Bangkok. With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo will now operate over 85 direct, weekly, flights to Thailand from 08 cities in India. It is a testament to our ongoing efforts to scale up our network, providing a seamless, travel experience, that we expand our reach to strengthen Pune’s standing as a key hub in India. As India’s preferred airline, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing enhanced connectivity, along with affordable, on-time, courteous and a hassle-free travel experience to our customers.”

Pune is widely regarded as a major IT hub and an important automobile and manufacturing hub in India. Nicknamed the Oxford of the East, Pune is an education hub and has joined the IT revolution by becoming the second-largest software hub in India. Additionally, Pune takes pride in its rich culture and heritage destinations such as Lal Mahal, Shivneri Fort, Shanivarwada, Agakhan Palace, Lonavala-Khandala, Karla Caves, Sinhagad Fort, and more, owing to its history as one of the epicentre of the Maratha Empire.

The bustling capital of Thailand, Bangkok, offers a vibrant mix of modern skyscrapers, historic temples, and lively street markets. Known for its rich culture, visitors can explore the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, and indulge in authentic Thai street food. The city’s nightlife, shopping districts, and floating markets create a dynamic atmosphere, making Bangkok a top destination for travelers seeking a blend of tradition and modern experiences.

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, is a peaceful coastal city rich in culture and natural beauty. Home to iconic landmarks like the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the city is a gateway to Kerala’s pristine beaches and lush greenery. With a slower pace, Thiruvananthapuram offers a serene escape, blending historic charm with scenic attractions like Kovalam Beach and the Western Ghats.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book flights via our official website https://www.goIndiGo.in or through our mobile app. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic and international connectivity.