PUMA India & Bumble Partner for the First Time to Launch a Joint Singles Run

Bengaluru : In a move set to redefine dating and social connections in India, sports brand PUMA India has teamed up with Bumble, the women-first dating app. Under this alliance, the two brands have merged the worlds of sport and dating and announced a singles-only running event, bringing young adults a new and trend-setting way to meet and connect in-person on November 10th, perfectly timed ahead of Singles‘ Day (November 11th).

Aimed at ages 21–35 years, the singles run will be held in Bengaluru, along a lively loop kick starting at the Nexus Koramangala mall. The 3km run will conclude with a social mixer, enabling runners to mingle and bond over their shared passions, including running.

Millennials and Gen Z of the country thrive on immersive social interactions today. In India, data shows that shared interest in sport has rapidly emerged as a significant factor in creating connections among young adults. According to Bumble’s recent survey, nearly 3 in 4 Indians (72%) would be open to go on a sports-themed first date and as many as 44% consider lack of interest in sport, a dealbreaker**.

With this key takeaway, PUMA and Bumble have teamed up to leverage each other’s strengths — PUMA India’s investment in running as a sporting discipline and Bumble’s commitment to facilitating meaningful connections.

Commenting on the partnership, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India, said, “At PUMA India, we are committed to looking for novel ways of engaging with our young consumers and bringing them together through the power of sport. Finding a like-minded partner in Bumble, who shares our vision of creating unique properties for youngsters to meet and connect, is exciting. We strongly believe that the running community is a great opportunity for people to meet, jointly experience the thrill of this fantastic sport and make new memories. Together with Bumble, we have created a differentiated meeting experience that is all about movement, energy, and in turn foster a vibrant running community in the country. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned together for the run and the year ahead.”

Pracheta Mazumdar, India Senior Marketing Manager, Bumble, said, “With the growth of sports documentaries and international competitions, sports is playing a bigger role in how we connect so it’s not surprising that it’s also showing up in a big way in dating. Our research shows that for 1 in 3 single Indians, a shared love of sports has now become a ‘must have’ regardless of whether they actively participate in sports or just watch it. This reflects a changing approach amongst singles to fit their dating life into their personal lives, focusing on turning what they already enjoy into a date instead of treating dates as a separate activity. We’re excited to partner with PUMA India to bring this to life with a singles run that allows our Bumble community to meet like-minded people in a relaxed and fun setting, reducing the pressures often associated with dating.“

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said,“We at Havas have always believed in fostering meaningful connections through our meaningful media ethos. This collaboration between PUMA India and Bumble – two extremely popular youth-oriented global brands for the singles-only run is a testament to the human need for connection and companionship. The stage is set for singles to bond through this unique platform, which is a delightful mix of fitness and fun. This collaboration is just what is needed to bring in a spirit of freshness and community building in the lives of youngsters who will be participating in the run.”

As a leading sports brand in the country, PUMA India has been actively investing and promoting running as a sport. The brand officially supports key running events such as Vedanta Delhi Half-Marathon, the Ladakh Marathon, quarterly Nitro 5k and 10k runs, and weekly training runs in key cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, led by PUMA India run coaches — fueling a vibrant community. Through this partnership with Bumble, PUMA India marks the beginning of more such experiences that matter, inspiring connection through sport and running.