Puducherry presents Annual Action Plan to achieve ‘HarGharJal’ under JalJeevan Mission

New Delhi: Annual Action Plan meeting on planning and implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Puducherry was held today, via video conferencing, wherein Government officials of UT presented the plan to achieve ‘HarGharJal’ to the committee of Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, chaired by Secretary with members from different Central Ministries/ Departments and NITI Aayog.

The total number of rural households in Puducherry is 1.16 lakh, and it has tap water connections in about 1.09 lakh (95%) rural households. Puducherry plans for 100% saturation by the second quarter of 2021-22. Puducherry in their AAP showed their roll-out plan for implementing Village Action Plan (VAP) and constitution of Village Water & Sanitation Committee (VWSC).

UT was urged to well utilize various funds available through the convergence of different programmes like MGNREGS, JJM, SBM (G), 15th FC Grants to PRIs, District Mineral Development Fund, CAMPA, CSR Fund, Local Area Development Fund, etc. at the village level and a Village Action Plan (VAP) for every village should be prepared by dovetailing all these resources for long-term drinking water security. Local community to be at the centre of all the activities especially operation and maintenance for regular and uninterrupted water supply to households.It was advised to the UT to get NABL accreditation/ recognition of all the water testing labs immediately and testing of all 100% drinking water sources as per JJM guidelines.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship program of the Government of India to provide household tap water connection to every rural household of the country by 2024.Under JalJeevan Mission, priority is being given on water quality surveillance through active participation of frontline functionaries as well as involving the local community. 5 persons especially women are being trained in every village to use the Field Test Kits to test the quality of water. Besides, an effective strategy to inform, educate and communicate with the people has to be devised by the UT to instil behavioural change & community mobilisation for various aspects of water supply and water conservation.

As the financial year, 2021-22 begins, the rigorous joint review exercise to finalize the Annual Action Plans (AAPs) are being held from 9th April. The committee carries out scrutiny of the proposed Annual Action Plan (AAP) prepared by States/ UTs before finalizing the same. Thereafter, funds are released throughout the year and regular field visits, review meetings are held to ensure implementation of the Annual Action Plan to achieve ‘HarGharJal’.