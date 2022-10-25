Public representatives and officials greeted Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on Deepawali

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was called on by Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Mayor Smt. Malti Rai, former Mayor Shri Alok Sharma, former Indore Mayor Smt. Malini Gaur, Director General of Police Shri Sudhir Saxena, public representatives, senior officers-employees the citizens and the general public on Deepawali and they extended their good wishes to him.

Extending his warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that on the occasion of Deepawali, the only wish is that everyone’s life should always be illuminated with the light of happiness, prosperity and health.