Public hearing for Hindalco’ FRP expansion completed

SAMBALPUR: The much awaited public hearing for expansion of FRP Hindalco Hirakud, a unit of Aditya Birla group, was completed on Wednesday.

People supported the expansion programme in hope of getting local employment and other benefits.

“Hindalco has given local employment to the people of Hirakud and western Odisha. Hence, we are hopeful that it will do the same this time,” said Mamata Nanda, a young girl of Christian Pada and also a member of the Small Development Association (SDA).

“As many as 350 families of our Pada will be directly benefited by FRP Hindalco,” she added.

Sambalpur ADM UK Raj who presided over the public hearing, said, “Everything was done in a fair way and as per norms of the government.”

The administration never encourages any irregularity, he added.

It is mentionable that Hirakud FRP proposed for expansion of its Existing FRP plant from 1.35 lakh TPA Hot Rolled Coil and Cold Rolled Coil to 5.85 lakh TPA Hot Rolled Coil including existing 1.35 lakh TPA Cold Rolled Coil at villages Jamda and Jamda (Nimpali) in Sambalpur district.

As the proposed expansion project will be implemented only by modification in the FRP plant, there is no adverse impact due to the proposed expansion. However, adequate mitigation measures will be implemented to ensure emission levels within prescribed norms. The proposed expansion project will be implemented in sustainable manner and will result in growth of the surrounding areas by increased indirect employment opportunities in the region including ancillary development and supporting infrastructure.

The proposed expansion, to be implemented at an investment of Rs 1500 crore, will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region; and preference will be given to local people as per their eligibility, Company sources said.

Besides, business opportunities like transport of raw material and product, for local community will be available, and it will offer additional revenue to the State as well as the Central Government.