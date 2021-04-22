Public Distribution System consumers will get food grains for the month of May and June : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel today reviewed the status of the corona pandemic in the municipal areas of the state in a virtual meeting with the Mayors, Collectors and Corporation Commissioners in connection with Covid control, treatment and help of the needy people. Chief Minister said that we face a serious challenge of corona infection. There are high numbers of corona infections in urban areas of the state, especially in municipal areas. He said that at present, the municipal corporations have big responsibility for cleanliness in the municipal areas, disposal of medical waste, arranging the supply of medicines,ration, fruits and vegetables for the patients living in home isolation. He congratulated the officials and employees of the urban bodies for the successful discharge of the above responsibilities during the Corona crisis. He said that to tackle the challenge of Corona, all of us have to work in unison tirelessly and non-stop. He said that special care should be taken not to cause any inconvenience to the people.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel further said that the patients of Corona would be supplied Remdesivir injections through hospitals as per their requirement. He expressed displeasure over the complaint received regarding oxygen and other remedial arrangements at Rajnandgaon Medical College and instructed Additional Chief Secretary Health, Mrs. Renu G. Pillai to take immediate action. Chief Minister also directed to examine the arrangements regarding fire-fighting in all the hospitals of the state. Chief Minister said that arrangements should be made to provide immediate medicine kits to people with Covid symptoms. He directed to provide guidance regarding Covid protection to the kin of those infected with Corona and undergoing treatment under home isolation, and also provide them essential medicines as a precautionary measure.

Chief Minister instructed to provide ration of May and June simultaneously to the public distribution system consumers of the state, during the ongoing Covid crisis. He instructed the Collectors and Corporation Commissioners to ensure the provision of dry ration and hot food to the needy with the support of political parties and donors during the lockdown period. Chief Minister also directed to arrange for corona testing of workers and others coming from outside. He said that for this, corona testing teams should be compulsorily deployed at railway stations, bus stands, and border check posts of the state. Those coming from outside without testing should not be allowed to enter the state borders.

Chief Minister further said that the Municipal Corporations will be given approval to set up Electric crematoriums as per their proposal. Chief Minister also directed to constitute a committee of senior administrative officers and prepare a vaccination plan for the implementation of the decision of the state government to vaccinate people above 18 years of age in the state from May 1.

Health Minister Shri T.S. Sighdeo while addressing the virtual meeting, said that at present, 43 percent of the total corona infected in the state are from urban areas. Maximum pressure of treating corona patients is also in urban areas. He informed about the action being taken to increase the number of ICU beds in medical colleges. Health Minister said that in view of the complaint of disorder in Rajnandgaon Medical College, instructions have been given to remove the Hospital Superintendent there. Health Minister also gave detailed information regarding supply of Corona vaccine and collection of RTPCR test sample. Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahriya also addressed the meeting. He instructed the Corporation Commissioners to provide safety equipment such as masks, hand-gloves and other resources to the workers engaged in cleanliness. He said that according to the instructions of the Chief Minister, medicines and equipment and other arrangements will be ensured for the treatment of corona patients from the Mayor and Councillor Fund. He directed to take special measures for the supply of clean drinking water in the urban areas and prevention of jaundice in view of the summer season. Chief Secretary Shri Amitabh Jain and Additional Chief Secretary Home Shri Subrat Sahoo instructed the Collectors and Corporation Commissioners for ensuring home delivery of essential materials, handing over the vacant buildings in urban areas as Covid Care Centers to the Health Department, setting up control rooms for the convenience of the people and ensuring distribution of food packets to the needy. In the initial phase of the meeting, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel took information regarding cleanliness, home isolation, vaccination, supply of vegetable-fruits and ration , arrangement of dry ration and food for the poor and destitute, one by one from the Mayors, Collectors and Corporation Commissioners of all municipal areas. In the video conference, Secretary to the Chief Minister Mr. Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi and Secretary of Urban Administration Department, Mrs. Alarmelmangai D were also present.