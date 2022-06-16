Public Consultation on Draft National Data Governance Framework Policy

New Delhi :A stakeholder interaction on the Draft National Data Governance Framework Policy was held in the presence of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, on 14th June 2022 at India Habitat Center in New Delhi.

There was a participation from over 250 stakeholders from industry, start-ups, academia, think tanks, international alliances & government officials from various ministries.

Minister of State, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, highlighted the rapid digitalization of the government and Nagriks, within India, and the subsequent rise in data volumes necessitating a framework for harnessing the potential of this data. He stated that the Narendra Modi Government’s vision is to build a modern framework for Data Governance that will be kinetic enabler of India’s Digital Economy. NDGFP aims at standardising Government’s Data collection and management while catalysing AI and Data led research and startup ecosystem, he added.

The Minister of State also highlighted the importance of private stakeholders in participating in the overall data ecosystem and emphasized the government’s focus on ensuring a collaborative and participative approach towards this policy and its implementation. “PM Narendra Modi encourages Public Consultation as most effective way to develop policies with wide inputs from wide universe of Stakeholders. The Ministry of Electronics and IT follows Public consultation to ensure Global standard laws for India’s Globally competitive Digital Economy and Startups”, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology provided a brief overview of the Draft National Data Governance Framework Policy emphasizing on the importance of following a whole-of-government approach towards data governance.

Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, presented a detailed view of the key provisions of the Draft National Data Governance Framework Policy.

The draft policy and the sound foundation upon which it is built will focus on improving the institutional framework for government data sharing, promoting principles around privacy and security by design, encouraging the use of anonymization tools and ensuring equitable access to non-personal data for both the public and private sector.

Various suggestions included the continuation of the consultative process informing the functioning of the IDMO, provisions for harnessing the future potential of integrated datasets and clarifications around the nature of engagement with private players. Furthermore, information and clarity on the operations of the India Data Management Office, access to annotated datasets for AI innovation and active collaboration with private sector and social impact firms to build data capacity was suggested.