Public Awareness Programme In IFFCO Paradeep unit during road safety week

Paradeep: IFFCO Paradeep Unit celebrated 32nd National Road Safety Week in its premises from 18.1.2021 to 25.01.2021 for creating public awareness on Road safety. IFFCO Paradeep Unit sponsored two numbers of “Sadak Surakshya Sachetanata Rath” in collaboration with R.TO,Cuttack and R.T.O,Jagatsinghpur ,Govt. of Odisha. Vehicle based chariots carrying banners with various slogans for creating awareness on Road Safety reached IFFCO Paradeep today morning. Sh Manish Gupta, Director (Strategy & Joint Venture),Sh K.L.Singh, Advisor(Plant Health) & Sh K.J.Patel, Executive Director, IFFCO flagged off these Raths in IFFCO premises . Sh Surseh Goyal, Sr. General Manager(Finance),Sh S.D.Sharma ,General Manager(Maintenance) ,Sh A.K.Mall J.G.M(P&A) ,Sh G.C.Acharya, D.G.M(HR), President, General Secretary of IFFCO Officer’s Association & IFFCO Employee’s Union, Sr. officials of IFFCO and workers were present on this occasion. The PRO, IFFCO coordinated with State Govt. Transport department officials for this grand programme.

Related