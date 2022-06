New Delhi :A public awareness camp was organised at the Kolar Tiraha slum area of ​​Bhopal city on Wednesday under the liquor de-addiction campaign fortnight. In this, the people living in the slum area were made aware about liquor de-addiction. They were informed about the adverse effects of addiction. People were administered oath to quit using intoxicating substances and their health was checked. Homeopathic medicines were distributed to prevent addiction.