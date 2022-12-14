Public Accounts Committee has emphasized on timely procurement of essential items and equipment to strengthen the Armed Forces.

The committee has recommended reducing timelines of contracting processes, periodic review of stocks and providing adequate medical facilities to the troops posted at the forward locations.

The Committee Chairperson Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today presented the 55th Report of the Committee on the Provisioning, procurement and issue of High Altitude Clothing, Equipment, Ration and Housing in the Parliament.

The Committee have observed that besides food and shelter, medical facilities are equally important for the troops deployed in High Altitude areas. The Committee has recommended that the medical facilities being provided to the troops at forward locations be made comprehensive so that the soldiers do not face risk hazards of health.

The Committee has recommended that a mechanism needs to be evolved to ensure outcome oriented monitoring of expenditure which will aid in reduction of procurement timelines.

Mr Chowdhury said, the Committee has recommended that new Defence Public Sector Undertakings may expedite their procurement processes.