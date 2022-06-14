PSPCL GEARS UP TO PROVIDE UNINTERRUPTED POWER SUPPLY AS PADDY SOWING BEGINS

New Delhi :With Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann committed to provide regular and uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during paddy season, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is all geared up to supply power for eight hour daily to ensure seamless sowing of paddy across the state.

Divulging details, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO informed that, with the beginning of paddy sowing season today, the PSPCL has been ensuring eight hour power supply daily in districts including Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jallandhar, SBS nagar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar. On very first day, the PSPCL has met maximum demand of 12008 MW, he added.

He said that eight hour daily regular supply is already being given in border area beyond barbed wire since June 10, 2022.

The Minister informed that the maximum demand of 11485 MW was met on 13/06/2022 in comparison to 10669 MW witnessed on the same day last year. Total 2413 lakh units were supplied on 13th June which is 18% more than 2042 lakh units supplied on 13/06/2021, he added.

“Unprecedented demand of power is being witnessed due to mercurial increase in temperature during this year in the state in comparison to last year,” he said, while adding that during April & May 2022, PSPCL has supplied 33% & 36% respectively more power than April & May 2021.

This extraordinary power demand continues unabated in June 2022, and 22% more power has been supplied in comparison to June 2021 and no power cut is being imposed on any category of consumer and supply to Agriculture pumpsets is being given as per schedule, he said.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh also shared the progress of VDS for AP consumers at reduced service connection charges of Rs 2500/- per BHP against prevailing rates of Rs 4750/- per BHP as per directions from CM Punjab. He said that the announcement by CM has evoked a resounding response from farmers and 4417 consumers have submitted requests for extension of load of 16961 bhp.

Notably, PSPCL has undertaken the work of replacement of transformers & lines etc to facilitate this load extension so that sufficient supply can be given during paddy season.

Further the Minister informed that all thermal units are running except one unit each at Talwandi and Lehra Mohabbat. Third unit at Talwandi will start generating power from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the PSPCL has been directed to make adequate arrangements for coal and power required in the state during paddy season