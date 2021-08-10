PSIEC hands over Industrial Area Phase 8A and 8B to MC Mohali

Chandigarh: Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation Ltd. (PSIEC) has handed over maintenance and upkeep of the Industrial Area Phase VIII-A and VIII-B Mohali to Municipal Corporation SAS Nagar today in the presence of Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu, Minister for Labour, Health & Family Welfare and Mr. Sunder Sham Arora, Minister for Industries & Commerce.







During a ceremony, Cabinet Minister Mr. Sidhu said, this was the need of the hour as these industrial areas needed to be revamped in terms of infrastructure. Citing sorry state of affairs in these areas, he expressed confidence that MC will now be able to transform these areas in a big way and develop as a Model Industrial Area. Demanding more funds from the Industries and Commerce Minister to revamp the infrastructure in Mohali, Mr. Sidhu said that he hasn’t any political legacy. “Our political roots go deep into the people. People of the constituency are like a family for us”, he added.







The Cabinet Minister, while talking about the development of the city, said that Mohali has surpassed Chandigarh in terms of infrastructure under the visionary approach of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.







Industries & Commerce Minister Mr. Sunder Sham Arora termed this development as an essential need, saying that MC Mohali has sufficient funds for maintenance and upkeep of these Industrial Areas. Exhorting officials of the MC to take this as a challenge, Mr. Arora said that Mohali is becoming a hub of industrial activities and if we would be able to provide basic infrastructure at the earliest then the city has the potential to earn distinction of Major industrial town of the state.







Meanwhile, Mr. Amarjit Singh Sidhu, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, SAS Nagar said that the city will become a flag bearer of the state to develop its industrial areas on the lines of global standard. MC Commissioner Mr. Kamal Kumar Garg acknowledging this effort exhorted that the MC will not leave any stone unturned to upkeep these areas as well as others.







Among other dignitaries who were present on the occasion included MD PSIEC Ms. Neelima, Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, President of Industries Association Mr. Yogesh, General Secretary Rajiv Gupta, Executive Member Anurag Aggarwal and Sanjeev Garg.

