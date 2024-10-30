PSA Prof. Ajay Sood Evaluates R&D and Technology Integration for Indian Army at MCTE and AWC

The Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India made a visit to the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) and Army War College (AWC) to assess the ongoing Research & Development (R&D) efforts and technology infusion for the Indian Army. This visit highlights the nation’s commitment to fostering indigenous technology development in alignment with key national missions including National Quantum Mission (NQM), Chip to Startup (C2S) and INDIAai, and contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Prof. Sood engaged in interaction with officials of AWC and addressed their queries on various technologies of strategic importance.

During Prof. Sood’s visit, MCTE suggested the following:

Association in the activities of office of PSA in programs aligned with strategic sectors

Specific verticals relevant to strategic sectors in National Missions such as National Quantum Mission (NQM)

Indian Army may serve as a testing and validation agency under National Deep Tech Startup Policy (NDTSP).

National Wireless Technology Mission may be launched to synergise the efforts of all stakeholders which will have a direct implication for Indian Army.

Possibility of setting up of Advanced Military Research & Incubation Centre as part of the S&T cluster supported by O/o PSA.

Establishment of a National Centre for Counter-Drone Development.

Prof. Sood was accompanied by the Scientific Secretary, Dr. Parvinder Maini, and Adviser, Dr. Rakesh Kaur, from the Office of the PSA. High-ranking officials from MCTE and Army HQ, including Lt Gen KH Gawas, PVSM, VSM, Commandant MCTE, and Senior Colonel Commandant Corps of Signals, Lt Gen KV Kumar, PVSM, VSM, SO-in-C and Colonel Commandant, Corps of Signals, Lt Gen RK Shani, VSM, DGIS and Maj Gen CS Mann, AVSM, VSM, ADG ADB, facilitated the visit. The officials showcased MCTE’s achievements in developing indigenous technologies, which are critical to supporting India’s defence modernization and self-reliance efforts.

The visit marks a pivotal step in strengthening the collaboration between scientific institutions and the defence sector, ensuring that India’s armed forces remain technologically advanced and future-ready. The PSA’s discussions with MCTE leaders and Army officials reinforced the shared vision of leveraging indigenous technologies to secure national interests, driving forward the mission of “Nation First, National Security”.

This collaborative synergy is set to unlock new opportunities for innovation in defence technology and positions MCTE as a key player in India’s broader efforts to build a self-reliant and technologically advanced defence ecosystem.