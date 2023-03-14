Prussian blue insoluble formulations developed by the industry on a DRDO technology

Manufacturing and marketing licenses for the commercial use of Prussian blue insoluble formulations, developed under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, have been granted to Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Skanttr Lifescience LLP, Ahmedabad, Gujarat by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The drug has been developed by the industry based on the technology of Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi, a laboratory of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

The drug will be available under the trade name of Pru-DecorpTM and PruDecorp-MG. The formulations are used for decontamination of Cesium & Thallium and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). It is one of the critical medicines listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for radiological and nuclear emergencies.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat has congratulated the Organisation as well as the industry on this achievement. He stated that the development of these drug formulations under the TDF project and the approval of DCGI is a successful endeavour of the DRDO for promoting the industry to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.