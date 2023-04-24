PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter observes National Public Relations with Students of Birla Global University

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Chapter of Public Relations Society of India celebrated the National Public Relations Day with students of Birla Global University (BGU). Regional Director of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee, BGU’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. P P Mathur and Registrar Prof. B K Das shared their thoughts on ‘G20 and Indian Values: A Public Relations Perspective’ which is the theme of celebration this year. PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter Chairman Shashank Pattnaik presided over the meeting.

“The basic tenets of public relations are aligned with Indian value system. Indian values like forbearance, integrity, morality and service are key characteristics of public relations profession,” said Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee, addressing the gathering of students and PR professionals.

The students interacted with the senior professionals and members of PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter on various aspects of public relations profession, including the qualities required to be a good PR professional. The event also witnessed unveiling of the cover of an upcoming book on public relations, authored by Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee.

PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter Vice-Chairman Sudhi Ranjan Mishra also spoke on the occasion. The programme ended with a formal Vote of thanks by Secretary of PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

It is worth mentioning here that PR professionals across the county celebrate National Public Relations day, on 21st April, every year.