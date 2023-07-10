Provisional figures of Direct Tax collections for FY 2023-24 register steady growth upto 9th July 2023

New Delhi: The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to 9th July, 2023 continue to register steady growth. Direct Tax collections up to 9th July, 2023 show that gross collections are at Rs. 5.17 lakh crore which is 14.65% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year.

Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs. 4.75 lakh crore which is 15.87% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This collection is 26.05% of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for F.Y. 2023-24.

Refunds amounting to Rs. 42,000 crore have been issued during 1st April, 2023 to 9th July 2023, which are 2.55% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.