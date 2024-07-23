Provision Of ₹ 1.52 Lakh Crore For Agriculture And Allied Sector In Union Budget 2024-25

As part of measures to enhance productivity and resilience in Agriculture sector, the Union Budget 2024-25 has announced several measures including Digital Public Infrastructure, ‘atmanirbharta’ for oil seeds, Large scale clusters for vegetable production and financial support for network of Nucleus Breeding Centres for Shrimp Broodstocks.

Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture

Buoyed by the success of the pilot project, the Government, in partnership with the states, will facilitate the implementation of the Digital Public Infrastructure(DPI) in agriculture for coverage of farmers and their lands in 3 years. Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in Parliament today, said that during this year, digital crop survey for Kharif using the DPI will be taken up in 400 districts. She said the details of 6 crore farmers and their lands will be brought into the farmer and land registries. Smt. Sitharaman added that the issuance of Jan Samarth based Kisan Credit Cards will be enabled in 5 states.

Missions for pulses and oilseeds

For achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, the Government will strengthen their production, storage and marketing. While presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Partliament today, the Union Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said that a strategy is being put in place to achieve ‘atmanirbharta’ for oil seeds such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and sunflower, as announced in the interim Budget.

Vegetable production & Supply Chains

The Finance Minister added that large scale clusters for vegetable production will be developed closer to major consumption centres. She said Government will promote Farmer-Producer Organizations, cooperatives and start-ups for vegetable supply chains including for collection, storage, and marketing.

Shrimp Production & Export

The Union Finance Minister said Financial support for setting up a network of Nucleus Breeding Centres for Shrimp Broodstocks will be provided. Smt. Sitharaman said Financing for shrimp farming, processing and export will be facilitated through NABARD.

Productivity and resilience in agriculture is first among the nine priority areas announced in the Union Budget. The Budget 2024-25 has made a provision of ₹ 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sector. Terming ‘Annadata’ (Farmer) as one of four major castes which need to be focused upon, the Minister said that the Government has announced higher Minimum Support Prices a month ago for all major crops, delivering on the promise of at least a 50 per cent margin over costs. She said Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended for five years, benefitting more than 80 crore people.