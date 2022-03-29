Pros and Cons of Megapari app in 2022

How to Download Megapari App to Indian Player

Megapari app is a great place to bet on cricket and many other sports. It is perfectly optimized and allows players to use the bookmaker’s services comfortably and at high speed.

Features of the App

In the app, you can bet on sports, use bonuses, deposit and withdraw money, communicate with support and everything else that is also available on the official website. It will take about 50MB on your device. You can download it on the official site for free. The program is available for both Android owners and iOS users.

The interface of the application is designed in traditional dark colors with light accents. Using the extended menu in the upper left corner of the screen you can open the necessary sections: sports, bonuses, cashier, etc.

All elements of the application load quickly, so it’s the most convenient to use.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Megapari App

Like all apps, the Megapari mobile client has both pros and cons.

Pros:

The app offers an attractive Rs. 9,000 bonus;

It works at high speed;

More than 40 sports are available here;

The developers regularly release updates with new features and corrected technical bugs;

The app has user-friendly navigation that allows you to use the mobile client even with one hand.

Cons:

The app is not available on the Google Play store.

How to Download Megapari for Android

You can download the app from the official website. To do this, you need to:

Navigate to the Megapari website from your cell phone; Scroll down the page and open the Mobile Applications section; A new page will open with a download banner for the Android app. Click it and the file download will start.

For Megapari apk to install successfully, go to your gadget settings and allow apps from unknown sources to be installed. It is important to have free space in your internal memory, which you will need for future Megapari Android updates.

How to Download Megapari for iOS

Unlike Android, you can download the iOS app from the official AppStore. You can type the name of the program into a search engine by going to this app store, or you can use the official website.

In the case of the official site, do the following:

Go to the Megapari website from your cell phone; Scroll down the page and open the Mobile Applications section; A new page will open with an iOS app download banner. Click on it; You will be redirected to the App Store download page.

The Megapari mobile app works on almost any iPhone and iPad with iOS 8.0 or higher.

How to Get the Welcome Bonus in the App

Every new player can get a nice bonus after registering with the bookmaker’s office. The maximum bonus amount is 9,000 rupees!

How to get:

Fill in your personal profile and verify your account (you will need your passport for this). Deposit your account for an amount starting from INR 90.

After depositing you will get a bonus of 100% on top of the amount deposited. If you want to withdraw money, you will need to wager the bonus within three months. To do this, you need to wager an amount five times the bonus itself. Bets must be made in express form on events with the minimum odds of 1.4.

Available In-App Deposit Methods

In the app, you can use many payment systems popular in India to make deposits and withdrawals, such as:

PayTM;

Visa;

Mastercard;

Jeton;

Skrill;

Neteller;

AstroPay;

Webmoney;

SticPay;

GPay;

PhonePe;



Cryptocurrencies are also available for cash transactions:

Bitcoin;

Litecoin;

Dogecoin;

Ethereum;

Dash;

Monero, etc.

After Megapari download app you can top up your account with Rs 55 and more. The money arrives instantly. Withdrawal is available from 100 INR and takes about 15 minutes.

Megapari Mobile Version

If you can’t download the app, a mobile browser version is available for you. Its interface automatically adapts to all screen sizes – just log in through your mobile browser and you can start betting.

Advantages of the mobile version of the website:

It works even on outdated smartphones and operating systems;

You don’t have to download and install it;

It doesn’t take up space on your device;

It doesn’t need to be updated.

The mobile site is safe to use – it has a secure SSL certificate, which encrypts user data and personal information.

The mobile version has disadvantages compared to the app:

It is slower;

You need to update the odds, and in the app this is done automatically;

The live broadcast must be viewed in a separate tab.

In general, the adaptive version for mobile browsers is a great alternative if the app does not work on your phone.