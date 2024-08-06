National

Proposal received for Computerization of PACS project

So far, proposals for computerization of 67,930 PACS from 30 States/ UTs have been sanctioned, for which Rs. 654.23 Cr. has been released as GoI share to the States/UTs concerned. Details of number of PACS sanctioned and GoI share released till date to States/UTs are enclosed as Annexure.

The states which have already computerized their PACS may integrate with the project. As per the guidelines of the project, Rs. 50,000/- for each PACS which have already been computerized, will be reimbursed to States, subject to the condition that they integrate their software with the National PACS Software. Also, their hardware should meet the required specifications and the computerization of PACS should have been commissioned by the State on or after 01 February 2017 i.e. the date of budget announcement by Central Government for computerization of PACS.

Government of India is implementing the Project for Computerization of functional PACS which entails bringing all the functional PACS onto an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) based common national software, linking them with NABARD through State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs). The ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) based common national software brings about efficiency in PACS performance through Common Accounting System (CAS) and Management Information System (MIS).

Further, in order to increase the viability of PACS and diversify their business activities to make them vibrant economic entities at Panchayat level, Model Byelaws for PACS have been

prepared by the Government. These will enable PACS to diversify their business activities by undertaking more than 25 business activities, including dairy, fishery, floriculture, setting up godowns, procurement of foodgrains, fertilizers, seeds, LPG/CNG/Petrol/Diesel distributorship, short-term & long-term credit, custom hiring centers, common service centers, Fair Price Shops (FPS), community irrigation, Business Correspondent activities, etc. By adopting Model Byelaws, PACS would be able to serve as multi-service centers, catering to varied needs of member farmers in rural areas. They will help in improving the operational efficiency, transparency and accountability of PACS; providing agricultural credit and various non-credit services to the farmer members thus giving them additional sources of income. Now, PACS have been enabled to deliver more than 300 e-services being provided by CSCs, including banking, insurance, Aadhar enrolment/ updation, health services, legal services, etc. to rural citizens of the country.

There are more than 13 Crore farmer members associated with about 1.05 lakh PACS. The above initiatives linked with the ‘Computerization of PACS’ project enhances farmers access to short-term, medium-term and long-term credit facilities. It also helps in diversification of PACS economic activities, thus enabling the farmer members to get additional & sustainable sources of income.

ANNEXURE

 

Computerization of PACS Project
S.

No.

 States No. of PACS Sanctioned GoI Share released (in rupees)
1 Andhra Pradesh 2037 18,67,47,271
2 Arunachal Pradesh 14 27,00,000
3 Assam 583 8,86,25,000
4 Bihar 4495 32,95,00,000
5 Chhattisgarh 2028 14,86,00,000
6 Goa 58 44,50,000
7 Haryana 710 7,29,16,000
8 Himachal Pradesh 1789 16,88,00,000
9 Jharkhand 1500 10,99,00,000
10 Karnataka 5491 55,64,00,000
11 Madhya Pradesh 4536 58,65,25,000
12 Maharashtra 12000 1,21,59,50,000
13 Manipur 232 2,55,00,000
14 Meghalaya 112 1,23,00,000
15 Mizoram 25 27,00,000
16 Nagaland 231 2,81,68,555
17 Punjab 3482 25,52,00,000
18 Rajasthan 6781 67,07,86,131
19 Sikkim 107 2,08,00,000
20 Tamil Nadu 4532 45,68,20,000
21 Tripura 268 5,59,15,354
22 Uttar Pradesh 5686 53,58,41,650
23 West Bengal 4167 30,54,00,000
24 Uttarakhand 670 3,68,74,057
25 Gujarat 5754 58,30,00,000
26 Jammu & Kashmir 537 6,76,78,040
27 Puducherry 45 60,75,000
28 Andaman & Nicobar 46 68,81,462
29 Ladakh 10 12,00,000
30 DNH & DD 4
Total 67930 6,54,22,53,520
