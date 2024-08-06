Proposal received for Computerization of PACS project

So far, proposals for computerization of 67,930 PACS from 30 States/ UTs have been sanctioned, for which Rs. 654.23 Cr. has been released as GoI share to the States/UTs concerned. Details of number of PACS sanctioned and GoI share released till date to States/UTs are enclosed as Annexure.

The states which have already computerized their PACS may integrate with the project. As per the guidelines of the project, Rs. 50,000/- for each PACS which have already been computerized, will be reimbursed to States, subject to the condition that they integrate their software with the National PACS Software. Also, their hardware should meet the required specifications and the computerization of PACS should have been commissioned by the State on or after 01 February 2017 i.e. the date of budget announcement by Central Government for computerization of PACS.

Government of India is implementing the Project for Computerization of functional PACS which entails bringing all the functional PACS onto an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) based common national software, linking them with NABARD through State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs). The ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) based common national software brings about efficiency in PACS performance through Common Accounting System (CAS) and Management Information System (MIS).

Further, in order to increase the viability of PACS and diversify their business activities to make them vibrant economic entities at Panchayat level, Model Byelaws for PACS have been

prepared by the Government. These will enable PACS to diversify their business activities by undertaking more than 25 business activities, including dairy, fishery, floriculture, setting up godowns, procurement of foodgrains, fertilizers, seeds, LPG/CNG/Petrol/Diesel distributorship, short-term & long-term credit, custom hiring centers, common service centers, Fair Price Shops (FPS), community irrigation, Business Correspondent activities, etc. By adopting Model Byelaws, PACS would be able to serve as multi-service centers, catering to varied needs of member farmers in rural areas. They will help in improving the operational efficiency, transparency and accountability of PACS; providing agricultural credit and various non-credit services to the farmer members thus giving them additional sources of income. Now, PACS have been enabled to deliver more than 300 e-services being provided by CSCs, including banking, insurance, Aadhar enrolment/ updation, health services, legal services, etc. to rural citizens of the country.

There are more than 13 Crore farmer members associated with about 1.05 lakh PACS. The above initiatives linked with the ‘Computerization of PACS’ project enhances farmers access to short-term, medium-term and long-term credit facilities. It also helps in diversification of PACS economic activities, thus enabling the farmer members to get additional & sustainable sources of income.