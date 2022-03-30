Proposal of Koli/Hindu Julaha community for inclusion in Scheduled Castes list of Uttar Pradesh as synonym of Kori has been received : A. Narayan Swamy

New Delhi : During last two years & current year proposal of Koli/Hindu Julaha community for inclusion in Scheduled Castes list of Uttar Pradesh as synonym of Kori was received. The said proposal was examined in accordance with laid down modalities. As the proposal was not supported by the Registrar General of India (RGI), accordingly the same has been returned to the State Government with a request to review or further justify their recommendation in the light of observations of the RGI.

(c) The Government has laid down modalities for deciding claims for modification (inclusion, exclusion, correction etc) in the lists of Scheduled Castes under which the concerned State Government/ UT Administration has to initiate the proposal with full justifications. Under the said modalities there is no proposal from the Government of Uttar Pradesh in regard to correction of spelling errors in the names of Scheduled Castes.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, A. Narayan Swamy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.