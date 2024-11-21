ProPack Odisha 2024 and Odisha Plast 2024 kickstart at Janata maidan Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Odisha’s largest expo of the plastic, printing, packaging, food processing and allied industries ProPack Odisha 2024 and Odisha Plast 2024 kickstarts today at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. This four-day mega event from 21st to 24th November 2024, jointly organized by the Odisha Assembly of Small & Medium Enterprises (OASME) and Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt. Ltd., highlighting the cutting-edge advancements in the related sectors.

The Exhibition was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister Gokulananda Mallick, Hon’ble Minister of State, Fisheries & Animal Resources, Odisha. Sri Bibhuti Bhushan Das, Special Secretary, MSME Department, Govt. of Odisha, Sri Swami Prem Anweshi, MD & Chairman, Futurex, Sri Gauri Sankar Dash, Chairman, OASME, Sri Satwik Swain, Secretary General (Hony.) of OASME and all the members of OASME were present on this occasion.

Supported by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and the MSME Department, Government of Odisha, the 3rd edition of ProPack Odisha 2024 and 2nd edition of Odisha Plast 2024 event featuring over 250 national and international exhibitors, displaying more than 3,000 innovative products. The event provides a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to explore collaborations, share knowledge, and address key industry challenges.

Inaugurating the expo, Shri Gokulananda Mallick, Hon’ble Minister of State, Fisheries & Animal Resources, Odisha said, “ProPack Odisha 2024 is an exceptional initiative to strengthen Odisha’s position in the plastic, printing, and packaging sectors. This platform not only showcased innovations but also created opportunities for businesses to grow and contribute to the state’s economic development. The state Govt is coming up with a policy to establish medium-scale industry in 314 blocks of the state where special incentives and special provisions will be made for those industries which will be establishing their business in the different blocks of the state.”

Mr. Bibhuti Bhusana Das, Special Secretary, MSME Department, Govt of Odisha, highlighted the importance of MSME Department of Govt Of Odisha and their contribution in this Expo.

Elaborating about the expo, Swami Prem Anweshi, MD & Chairman, Futurex, emphasized the event’s role in fostering industry collaboration. He said “The highlight of Orissa Plast 2024 is a series of panel discussions and seminars designed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and subject matter experts. These sessions focused on innovation, sustainability, and emerging opportunities for Odisha’s industries”.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Satwik Swain, Secretary General (Hony.) of OASME, said, “Making exhibitions are tough in Odisha because of lack of infrastructure facility, local MSMEs not able to pay the stall charges. We urge the Govt to make permanent Exposition centres and financial support to be extended to the local MSME, so that they can showcase their products at a very minimum cost. We also urge the State Govt to build all-weather Exposition Centres in and around Bhubaneswar, so that many other exhibitions can be conducted at a very minimum price, which will boost the trade and economic growth.

During the expo, OASME is also launching the OASME Startup Cell to support the startup and develop the startup ecosystem of the state

The 4 days long expo will witness seminars on topics like

1) Unlocking Odisha’s Defence Manufacturing Potential,

2) Evolving Landscapes of Printing & Packaging: Diversification and Sustainability”

This expo is open from 11 am to 8 pm daily from 21st to 24th November and the entry is free.