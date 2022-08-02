Promotion of FPIS FOR Herbal, Horticulture and Floriculture

New Delhi : In order to ensure overall development of Food Processing Industries in the country, including those based on herbal and horticulture produce, Ministry Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is implementing Central Sector Umbrella Scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) and Centrally sponsored PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme. These schemes are, inter alia, intended to reduce post-harvest losses of perishables. Year-wise detail of expenditure made in these schemes since 2019-20 is placed at Annexure.

As per latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2018-19, the total number of persons engaged in food processing sector are 20.05 lakh in registered sector and as per National Sample Survey (NSS) 2015-16 report 51.11 lakh in unincorporated / unregistered sector.

ANNEXURE

Year-wise Revised Estimate (R.E.) and Actual Expenditure (A.E.) under PMKSY, PMFME & PLISFPI since 2019-20.

(In Rs Crore)

Scheme 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 R.E. A.E. R.E. A.E. R.E. A.E. B.E. A.E. (on 30.06.2022) PMKSY 889.19 694.81 749.90 664.75 791 510.12 900 87.01 PMFME – – 400 398.43 399 326.46 900 15.25 PLISFPI – – – – 10 7.38 1022 0

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.