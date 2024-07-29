Promoting Entrepreneurship: Government’s Efforts for Scheduled Castes and Tribes

The Government has taken various initiatives to promote entrepreneurship across various sections of the society including Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) across the Country including the State of Tamil Nadu. The details of the various initiatives taken by Ministries/Departments of the Government to promote entrepreneurship are as under:

Department of Financial Services – Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched on 08.04.2015 to extend collateral free credit up to Rs.10 lakh by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs), i.e., Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs). Any individual, who is otherwise eligible to take a loan and has a business plan for small business enterprise can avail loan under the Scheme for income generating activities in the manufacturing, trading, service sectors including activities allied to agriculture across three loan categories, viz. Shishu (loans up to Rs. 50,000/-), Kishor (loans above Rs. 50,000/- and up to Rs. 5 lakh) and Tarun (loans above Rs. 5 lakh and up to Rs. 10 lakh). As on June 2024, a total of 48.78 crore loans have been extended under PMMY, since inception of the Scheme, out of which 5.55 crore loans have been sanctioned in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Stand-Up India (SUI) Scheme launched on 05.04.2016 has been extended up to the year 2025. The objective of the Scheme is to facilitate loans from Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) of value between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrower and one Women borrower per bank branch for setting up greenfield enterprise in manufacturing, services or trading sector including activities allied to agriculture. The Stand Up India scheme has facilitated over 2.35 lakh loans to SC/ST and Women entrepreneurs across the country, out of which a total of 0.22 lakh loans have been sanctioned in the State of Tamil Nadu as on June 2024.

The District-wise number of loans sanctioned to SC/ST entrepreneurs during last five years in the State of Tamil Nadu under PMMY and SUPI is at Annexure-I.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) –Start-ups, Innovation & IPR Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has initiated various startup centric programmes/scheme to encourage the innovation led startup ecosystem to develop indigenous products in ICT domain pan India basis including startups led by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu State. These initiatives are for the promotion of startups and entrepreneurs irrespective of caste and applicable for SC and ST also. Some of the major initiatives have been elucidated here:

(i) TIDE 2.0 Scheme: Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE 2.0) Scheme was initiated in the year 2019 to promote tech entrepreneurship through financial and technical support to incubators engaged in supporting ICT startups using emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, Block-chain, Robotics etc. The scheme aims to provide comprehensive support to tech-startups in seven thematic areas of National concern by leveraging emerging technologies. The supported thematic areas are Healthcare, Education, Agriculture, Financial inclusion (including digital payments), Infrastructure and Transportation and Environment and Clean Tech. The Scheme is being implemented through 51 incubators through a three tiered structure with an overarching objective to promote incubation activities at institutes of higher learning and premier R&D organisations. The scheme is envisaged to provide incubation support to approximately 2000 tech start-ups over a period of five years. Under TIDE 2.0 Scheme, following 6 incubation centre are functioning as TIDE 2.0 centre in the State of Tamil Nadu:

Sl. No. Name of TIDE 2.0 Centre Centre belongs to District Start-ups supported FORGE Accelerator (Coimbatore Innovation Business Incubator), Coimbatore Coimbatore 32 PSG Science and Technology Entrepreneurial Park (PSG-STEP), PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore Coimbatore 26 IITM Incubation Cell (IIT Madras Incubation Cell), Chennai Chennai 38 Vellore Institute of Technology-Technology Business Incubator (VITTBI), Tiruchirapalli Tiruchirapalli 38 OASYS Institute of Technology, Anna University, Tiruchirapalli Tiruchirapalli 11 Vel Tech Technology Business Incubator, Vel Tech Institute of Science and Technology, Tiruvallur Tiruvallur 18

(ii) FinBlue – FinTechCoE – FinTech Centre of Excellence set-up at Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Chennai for supporting the FinTech Start-ups with a target beneficiary of 58 startups over a period of 5 years with budget outlay of Rs. 11.13 Crore. The CoE is supported by MeitY, Government of India, Government of Tamil Nadu and STPI.

Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is implementing Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for assisting entrepreneurs in setting up of new enterprises in the non-farm sector. It aims to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans/ rural and urban unemployed youth at their doorstep. PMEGP being a Central Sector Scheme assists General Category beneficiaries with Margin Money (MM) subsidy of 25% of the project cost in rural areas and 15% in urban areas. For beneficiaries belonging to Special Categories such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, Minorities,Women, Ex-servicemen, Physically Handicapped, Transgenders, beneficiaries belonging to Northeastern Region, Hill and Border areas, and Aspirational Districts, the Margin Money subsidy is 35% in rural areas and 25% in urban areas. The maximum cost of project is Rs. 50 lakhs in the manufacturing sector and Rs. 20 lakhs in the service sector. Also, own contribution of beneficiaries under Special Category including women is 05% and 10% for General Category beneficiaries. Since 2018-19, existing PMEGP/REGP/MUDRA enterprises are also supported based on past good performances with 2nd loan for upgradation and expansion. Under 2nd Loan, maximum project cost admissible for Margin Money (MM) subsidy under Manufacturing sector is Rs. 1.00 crore and for Service sector is Rs. 25 Lakhs. Eligible subsidy on 2nd loan for all categories is 15% of project cost (20% for NER & Hill States). Since inception i.e., FY 2008-09, more than 9.69 lakh micro enterprises have been assisted with Margin Money subsidy of more than Rs 25,500 Crore providing employment to an estimated ~79 lakh persons. Approximately, 50% of the units are set up by SC/ST/Women and 80% of the units are set up in rural area. During the next 2 years FY (2024-25 to 2025-26), Ministry has a target to set-up 1.6 lakh new enterprises with employment generation potential for 12.8 lakh persons.

The total number of PMEGP Units Assisted and estimated employment generated under SC and ST category throughout the country for the last 5 years is at Annexure-II.

The total number of PMEGP Units Assisted and estimated employment generated under SC and ST category in Tamil Nadu District-wise for the last 5 years is at Annexure-III.

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW) – Agri-Clinics and Agri-Business Centres (AC&ABC) Scheme: Under the scheme, Agriculture Extension of umbrella scheme Krishonnati Yojana of Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, Extension Division is implementing a Central Sector component, “Establishment of Agri-Clinics and Agri-Business Centres (AC&ABC)” since April, 2002 to supplement the efforts of public extension, support agricultural development and create gainful self-employment opportunities to unemployed youths with qualification in agriculture and allied sectors. The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad is the implementing agency for Training Component and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is the implementing agency for Subsidy Component of AC&ABC programme. MANAGE implement, through selected Nodal Training Institutes (NTIs) under MoU with MANAGE, in various parts of the country

There is a provision of credit linked back-ended upfront composite subsidy on the bank loan availed by trained candidates under the programme. The subsidy is 44% in respect of women, SC/ST and all categories of candidates from North-Eastern and Hill States and 36% in respect of other categories. The subsidy is admissible for loans up to Rs.20 lakhs in case of individual and Rs.100 lakhs in case of Group Projects (for ventures set up by a group of 5 trained candidates).

Department of Science and Technology (DST) – In order to support young innovators and entrepreneurs through NIDHI-Technology Business Incubator (TBI), NIDHI-inclusive Technology Business Incubator (iTBI) program, Department of Science and Technology (DST) has established startup incubation centres in metropolitan cities, Tier-II and Tier-III cities in various parts of the country including Tamil Nadu. Through these centres, mentoring and financial support is provided to startups for development of prototype/products in order to promote youth from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, irrespective of their social status. Ministry of Rural Development –Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), the sub-scheme under the DAY-NRLM programme supports the Self-Help Group (SHG) or their family members to set-up small enterprises in the non-farm sector. SVEP is Implemented across 31 states and UTs, with 358 project proposals approved, 235 DPRs sanctioned, and support extended to 2.98 lakh enterprises. However, the scheme does not specifically focus on the SC/ST population. The SVEP is approved in 10 Blocks in the State of Tamil Nadu. The details are as under:

Sl No. State District Block 1 Tamil Nadu Kanchipuram Thiruporur 2 Tamil Nadu Madurai Thirumangalam 3 Tamil Nadu Namakkal Rasipuram & Vennandur (2) 4 Tamil Nadu Villupuram Ulundurpet 5 Tamil Nadu Kallakurichi Chinnasalem 6 Tamil Nadu Thoothukudi Kovilpatti 7 Tamil Nadu Madurai Sedapatti 8 Tamil Nadu Chengalpet Acharapakkam 9 Tamil Nadu Trichy Pullampadi 10 Tamil Nadu Virudhunagar Vembakottai

The District/Block wise SC/ST entrepreneurs supported in the state of Tamil Nadu under SVEP are as under:

Sl No. District Block Total SC entrepreneurs Total ST entrepreneurs 1 Chengalpattu Thiruporur 1112 24 2 Kallakurichi Ulundurpet 443 0 3 Madurai Tirumanagalam 30 0 4 Namakkal Rasipuram and Vennadur 55 0 1,640 24

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) – The Government with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and encouraging investments launched the Startup India initiative on 16th January 2016. For attaining specific objectives, various programs are implemented by the Government under the Startup India initiative. All the steps undertaken by the Government under the initiative are inclusive and are implemented across States/Union Territories (UTs), cities, towns, and rural areas, including the State of Tamil Nadu. The details of such Government initiatives are placed as Annexure-IV. Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme namely Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) that is designed to address the challenges faced by the micro enterprises and to tap the potential of groups and cooperatives in supporting the upgradation and formalization of these enterprises. The Scheme has a Capacity Building component, which envisages providing 24 Hours/ 3 Days, Food Processing EDP (Entrepreneurship Development Programme) Training for, all applicants viz individuals and Groups(SHGs/ FPOs/ Cooperatives) recommended for availing credit linked grant by District Level Committee (DLC) and 8 hours/1 day training to SHG beneficiaries of Seed Capital under PMFME scheme engaged in micro food processing. The details of SC/ST beneficiaries of Tamil Nadu State trained under this capacity building component are as under:

(i) The total number of SC and ST entrepreneurs who have got the loan sanctioned

under PMFME Scheme for setting up of processing units during the last 4 years for the state of Tamil Nadu are as under:

Sl No. Category SC ST 1 DLC Beneficiaries 1583 110 2 Seed Capital Beneficiaries (SHG Members) 1760 (Individual), 362 (Group) 1 (Activity Group) 62 (Individual) 13 (Group)

Seed Capital benefits received by SC/ST beneficiaries in Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur Districts of Tamil Nadu under the above component of the Scheme are as under:

Sl. No. Districts Seed Capital Category (SHG Members) SC ST 1 Mayiladuthurai Individual 13 1 2 Thanjavur Individual 45 0

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE)through National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) has been working for the empowerment, upliftment and development of entrepreneurs including Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) across the country including the State of Tamil Nadu. The details of the initiatives taken are as under:

(i) NIESBUD has implemented Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness of Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) Programme of MSDE for strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem across different sections of the society including marginalized population. A total number of 90 SC/ST participants have been trained through the project in Tamil Nadu. The District wise details as is under:

State District SC ST Tamil Nadu Madurai 6 2 Chennai 10 0 Madurai 38 1 Villupuram 19 1 Sivaganga 2 0 Thrivallur 11 0 Total 86 4 Grand Total 90

(ii) NIESBUD implemented a project for creating entrepreneurial climate through Training of Trainers and Entrepreneurship Development Programme in Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS). The District wise details of SC/ST beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu under the project are as under:

State District SC ST Tamil Nadu Chennai 8 1 Madurai 31 1 Salem 68 11 Total 107 13 Grand Total 120

(iii) STRIVE Project – Under the Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project of MSDE, NIESBUD is conducting Entrepreneurship Awareness, Entrepreneurship Development Programme, Mentoring, and Handholding of trainees (and future trainers) in Industrial Training Institute (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institute (NSTIs). A total number of 456 participants have been trained under the Strive Project in Tamil Nadu. The District wise details are as under

State District SC ST Tamil Nadu Chennai 18 79 Gadag 199 121 Tumakaru 14 25 Total 231 225 Grand Total 456

(iv) PMJANMAN – The Hon’ble Prime Minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), a Scheme of Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on 15th November, 2023 at Khunti District of Jharkhand. The Mission is aimed at targeted development of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) residing in 18 States including 1 Union Territory. These communities had been by and large left out of the schemes/interventions of Ministries/Departments, and therefore require multi-sectoral handholding through this Mission. The scheme focuses on 11 critical interventions related to 9 key Ministries including Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in about 22,000 villages in 200 districts. One of the key interventions in the mission is facilitating skill and vocational training in PVTG habitations, multipurpose centres, tribal hostels, training skilling, entrepreneurship developments of Van Dhan Vikas Kendra as per the suitable skills of these communities. A total number of 627 participants have been trained under the PMJANMAN Project in Tamil Nadu. The District-wise details are as under:

State District PVTG Tamil Nadu Ariyalur 305 Chengalpattu 170 Coimbatore 46 Namakkal 2 The Nilgiris 104 Total 627

Annexure-I

The District-wise number of loans sanctioned to SC/ST entrepreneurs during last five years in the State of Tamil Nadu under PMMY and SUPI is

as under:

Sl. No. District Name Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) Stand Up India Scheme (SUPI) SC ST SC ST 1 Ariyalur 23,055 3,259 0 0 2 Chengalpattu 40,888 3,907 9 0 3 Chennai 202,755 15,654 489 13 4 Coimbatore 53,630 9,473 178 10 5 Cuddalore 177,717 27,622 51 7 6 Dharmapuri 53,923 6,558 33 4 7 Dindigul 38,988 3,868 66 35 8 Erode 64,625 8,440 88 3 9 Kallakurichi 22,189 1,492 2 0 10 Kanchipuram 152,231 49,981 121 4 11 Kanniyakumari 30,216 6,521 109 10 12 Karur 11,451 1,002 16 5 13 Krishnagiri 36,986 9,600 25 2 14 Madurai 40,125 5,194 207 17 15 Mayiladuthurai 14,018 259 12 0 16 Nagapattinam 93,179 4,478 18 0 17 Namakkal 68,657 9,934 35 8 18 Nilgiris 72,909 4,964 38 7 19 Perambalur 13,038 357 32 0 20 Pudukkottai 28,500 2,474 24 2 21 Ramanathapuram 30,522 4,721 21 2 22 Ranipet 14,346 655 0 0 23 Salem 78,152 13,670 114 8 24 Sivaganga 20,204 7,432 49 5 25 Tenkasi 6,127 789 1 0 26 Thanjavur 86,976 4,958 30 5 27 Theni 25,680 2,273 36 0 28 Thiruvallur 166,075 25,028 154 10 29 Thiruvarur 116,642 12,685 24 1 30 Tiruchirappalli 30,436 7,539 69 4 31 Tirunelveli 99,729 41,474 128 3 32 Tirupathur 50,888 9,624 10 0 33 Tiruppur 38,050 2,309 23 2 34 Tiruvannamalai 39,930 6,075 129 10 35 Tuticorin 101,860 33,488 48 8 36 Vellore 146,971 51,426 106 3 37 Villupuram 119,763 29,601 89 26 38 Virudhunagar 32,981 7,876 46 5 39 Other # 237,831 7,403 0 0 Total 2,682,243 444,063 2,630 219

# District-wise data for some of the NBFCs/ MFIs is not available.

Annexure-II

The total number of PMEGP Units Assisted and estimated employment generated under SC category throughout the country for the last 5 years is as under:

Sl. No. State 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated 1 Andaman Nicobar – – – – – – – – – – 2 Andhra Pradesh 329 2,632 303 2,424 414 3,312 526 4,208 1,216 9,728 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 8 – – – – 1 8 – – 4 Assam 207 1,656 191 1,528 207 1,656 115 920 109 872 5 Bihar 206 1,648 198 1,584 194 1,552 398 3,184 701 5,608 6 Chandigarh-Ut 2 16 1 8 7 56 2 16 1 8 7 Chhattisgarh 302 2,416 286 2,288 294 2,352 259 2,072 299 2,392 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli – – – – – – – – – – 9 Daman And Diu 1 8 – – – – – – – – 10 Delhi 15 120 7 56 7 56 6 48 6 48 11 Goa 5 40 – – 3 24 – – 1 8 12 Gujarat 263 2,104 189 1,512 313 2,504 243 1,944 274 2,192 13 Haryana 409 3,272 296 2,368 307 2,456 298 2,384 250 2,000 14 Himachal Pradesh 387 3,096 416 3,328 427 3,416 304 2,432 343 2,744 15 Jammu Kashmir 254 2,032 229 1,832 537 4,296 374 2,992 658 5,264 16 Jharkhand 107 856 99 792 92 736 115 920 130 1,040 17 Karnataka 629 5,032 808 6,464 1,146 9,168 1,063 8,504 877 7,016 18 Kerala 164 1,312 152 1,216 169 1,352 245 1,960 292 2,336 19 Ladakh 1 8 1 8 2 16 – – – – 20 Lakshadweep – – – – – – – – – – 21 Madhya Pradesh 132 1,056 447 3,576 921 7,368 725 5,800 653 5,224 22 Maharashtra 843 6,744 502 4,016 627 5,016 510 4,080 374 2,992 23 Manipur 20 160 27 216 16 128 9 72 4 32 24 Meghalaya 3 24 3 24 9 72 1 8 2 16 25 Mizoram 3 24 3 24 4 32 1 8 – – 26 Nagaland 7 56 1 8 11 88 – – 3 24 27 Odisha 277 2,216 313 2,504 393 3,144 320 2,560 248 1,984 28 Puducherry 13 104 8 64 16 128 5 40 6 48 29 Punjab 569 4,552 417 3,336 502 4,016 423 3,384 370 2,960 30 Rajasthan 340 2,720 266 2,128 238 1,904 140 1,120 92 736 31 Sikkim 7 56 5 40 7 56 1 8 6 48 32 Tamil Nadu 508 4,064 534 4,272 691 5,528 765 6,120 823 6,584 33 Telangana 301 2,408 328 2,624 449 3,592 354 2,832 347 2,776 34 Tripura 100 800 117 936 143 1,144 99 792 93 744 35 Uttar Pradesh 785 6,280 1,109 8,872 1,405 11,240 1,279 10,232 1,685 13,480 36 Uttarakhand 307 2,456 399 3,192 290 2,320 279 2,232 223 1,784 37 West Bengal 260 2,080 253 2,024 320 2,560 282 2,256 278 2,224

The total number of PMEGP Units Assisted and estimated employment generated under ST category throughout the country for the last 5 years is as under:

Sl. No. State 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated 1 Andaman Nicobar 2 16 5 40 8 64 – – – – 2 Andhra Pradesh 108 864 87 696 82 656 115 920 203 1,624 3 Arunachal Pradesh 158 1,264 89 712 196 1,568 155 1,240 166 1,328 4 Assam 421 3,368 353 2,824 474 3,792 310 2,480 271 2,168 5 Bihar 51 408 61 488 61 488 81 648 88 704 6 Chandigarh-Ut – – – – – – – – – – 7 Chhattisgarh 323 2,584 273 2,184 320 2,560 267 2,136 212 1,696 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli – – 6 48 2 16 1 8 1 8 9 Daman And Diu 2 16 – – – – – – – – 10 Delhi – – 1 8 – – – – – – 11 Goa 2 16 4 32 2 16 1 8 3 24 12 Gujarat 120 960 142 1,136 171 1,368 127 1,016 94 752 13 Haryana – – 3 24 1 8 2 16 2 16 14 Himachal Pradesh 117 936 107 856 171 1,368 128 1,024 107 856 15 Jammu Kashmir 83 664 73 584 226 1,808 175 1,400 235 1,880 16 Jharkhand 149 1,192 130 1,040 162 1,296 167 1,336 206 1,648 17 Karnataka 169 1,352 188 1,504 307 2,456 305 2,440 286 2,288 18 Kerala 12 96 6 48 19 152 16 128 13 104 19 Ladakh 303 2,424 271 2,168 292 2,336 90 720 117 936 20 Lakshadweep – – 2 16 7 56 2 16 – – 21 Madhya Pradesh 78 624 256 2,048 567 4,536 466 3,728 368 2,944 22 Maharashtra 112 896 92 736 113 904 91 728 79 632 23 Manipur 610 4,880 548 4,384 403 3,224 211 1,688 140 1,120 24 Meghalaya 348 2,784 315 2,520 581 4,648 272 2,176 259 2,072 25 Mizoram 756 6,048 805 6,440 645 5,160 410 3,280 401 3,208 26 Nagaland 1,102 8,816 739 5,912 1,228 9,824 469 3,752 513 4,104 27 Odisha 122 976 115 920 214 1,712 169 1,352 94 752 28 Puducherry – – – – – – – – – – 29 Punjab 3 24 1 8 – – – – 1 8 30 Rajasthan 266 2,128 227 1,816 236 1,888 170 1,360 121 968 31 Sikkim 27 216 25 200 38 304 34 272 68 544 32 Tamil Nadu 20 160 42 336 63 504 31 248 48 384 33 Telangana 267 2,136 235 1,880 319 2,552 352 2,816 387 3,096 34 Tripura 197 1,576 192 1,536 215 1,720 147 1,176 116 928 35 Uttar Pradesh 18 144 27 216 28 224 27 216 31 248 36 Uttarakhand 52 416 56 448 62 496 40 320 38 304 37 West Bengal 22 176 21 168 12 96 19 152 13 104

Annexure-III

The total number of PMEGP Units Assisted and estimated employment generated under SC category in Tamil Nadu District-wise for the last 5 years is as under:

Sl. No. District 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated 1 Ariyalur 11 88 11 88 8 64 7 56 5 40 2 Chengalpet 0 0 13 104 21 168 22 176 24 192 3 Chennai 16 128 17 136 42 336 25 200 27 216 4 Coimbatore 14 112 12 96 5 40 21 168 15 120 5 Cuddalore 14 112 14 112 34 272 30 240 18 144 6 Dharmapuri 9 72 17 136 7 56 6 48 10 80 7 Dindigul 17 136 18 144 20 160 21 168 17 136 8 Erode 8 64 17 136 8 64 9 72 18 144 9 Kallakurichi 0 0 4 32 10 80 19 152 34 272 10 Kanchipuram 15 120 20 160 23 184 28 224 20 160 11 Kanniyakumari 2 16 1 8 5 40 3 24 3 24 12 Karur 7 56 8 64 14 112 33 264 16 128 13 Krishnagiri 9 72 7 56 11 88 13 104 6 48 14 Madurai 15 120 25 200 24 192 31 248 34 272 15 Mayiladuthurai 0 0 0 0 3 24 49 392 29 232 16 Nagapattinam 24 192 37 296 31 248 25 200 14 112 17 Namakkal 8 64 17 136 24 192 23 184 39 312 18 Nilgiris 7 56 12 96 12 96 18 144 13 104 19 Perambalur 8 64 15 120 16 128 19 152 14 112 20 Pudukottai 15 120 26 208 28 224 32 256 18 144 21 Ramanathapuam 7 56 6 48 8 64 7 56 10 80 22 Ranipet 0 0 0 0 8 64 20 160 20 160 23 Salem 7 56 19 152 18 144 25 200 13 104 24 Sivagangai 13 104 14 112 10 80 13 104 3 24 25 Tenkasi 0 0 4 32 4 32 11 88 19 152 26 Thanjavur 44 352 34 272 61 488 51 408 85 680 27 Theni 15 120 9 72 6 48 10 80 15 120 28 Thiruchirappalli 19 152 17 136 12 96 12 96 21 168 29 Thiruvallore 57 456 29 232 47 376 41 328 46 368 30 Thiruvarur 35 280 28 224 44 352 29 232 31 248 31 Thoothukudi(Tuticorin) 17 136 12 96 22 176 21 168 22 176 32 Tirunelveli 18 144 13 104 19 152 12 96 16 128 33 Tirupattur 0 0 2 16 22 176 3 24 16 128 34 Tirupur 5 40 4 32 8 64 9 72 16 128 35 Tiruvannamalai 17 136 18 144 12 96 20 160 17 136 36 Vellore 24 192 13 104 9 72 11 88 37 296 37 Villupuram 19 152 18 144 21 168 19 152 27 216 38 Virudhunagar 12 96 3 24 14 112 17 136 35 280

The total number of PMEGP Units Assisted and estimated employment generated under ST category in Tamil Nadu District-wise for the last 5 years is as under:

Sl. No. District 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated Units Assisted Employment Generated 1 Ariyalur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Chengalpet 0 0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 8 3 Chennai 0 0 0 0 1 8 0 0 0 0 4 Coimbatore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Cuddalore 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 8 1 8 6 Dharmapuri 0 0 1 8 1 8 3 24 0 0 7 Dindigul 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 0 0 8 Erode 0 0 0 0 1 8 0 0 0 0 9 Kallakurichi 0 0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Kanchipuram 0 0 2 16 17 136 2 16 22 176 11 Kanniyakumari 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 8 1 8 12 Karur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Krishnagiri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 14 Madurai 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Mayiladuthurai 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 8 16 Nagapattinam 2 16 0 0 1 8 1 8 0 0 17 Namakkal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 18 Nilgiris 0 0 5 40 4 32 2 16 7 56 19 Perambalur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Pudukottai 1 8 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Ramanathapuam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Ranipet 0 0 2 16 2 16 1 8 1 8 23 Salem 2 16 3 24 10 80 0 0 2 16 24 Sivagangai 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Tenkasi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 26 Thanjavur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 27 Theni 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 28 Thiruchirappalli 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 0 0 29 Thiruvallore 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 8 0 0 30 Thiruvarur 3 24 0 0 0 0 1 8 0 0 31 Thoothukudi(Tuticorin) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Tirunelveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 40 0 0 33 Tirupattur 0 0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 8 34 Tirupur 0 0 0 0 1 8 0 0 0 0 35 Tiruvannamalai 7 56 6 48 4 32 0 0 2 16 36 Vellore 3 24 12 96 13 104 6 48 4 32 37 Villupuram 1 8 7 56 5 40 2 16 0 0 38 Virudhunagar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Annexure-IV

The details of various programs undertaken by the Government to promote startups across the country are as under: