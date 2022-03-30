Project Monitoring Group, DPIIT reviews 374 high impact infrastructure projects in FY 2021-22

New Delhi :Government of India has prioritized the timely completion of large-scale Infrastructure projects keeping infrastructure development as the central pillar of growth and socio-economic advancement of the country. With this vision in mind, the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) was instituted which is currently housed in Invest India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

PMG is a unique institutional mechanism to facilitate resolution of issues in infrastructure projects with investments upward of ₹ 500 crores primarily by way of conducting regular review meetings with States and Central Ministries. Additionally, with the deployment of milestone-based monitoring of projects on the PMG portal in November 2021, project reviews have become more holistic, combining both issue resolution and milestone-based monitoring to anticipate delays in projects, mitigating time and cost overruns and identifying agencies/authorities responsible for delays.

At present, PMG is monitoring 1,362 under implementation projects with total anticipated investment of approximately INR 47.55 lakh crore spanning across key sectors like Road, Transport and Highways, Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, New and Renewable Energy, etc. Under the guidance of senior officers from DPIIT, in FY 2021-22, 787 new projects with an investment value of INR 19.6 lakh crore have been brought on PMG for monitoring. And 44 projects with an investment value of INR 1.25 lakh crore have been commissioned.

PMG has been convening regular review meetings between project proponents, State Governments and Union Ministries to accelerate project implementation through expeditious resolution of issues. Since April 2021, PMG has organized 30 review meetings with nearly all State Governments and Central Ministries. With the co-operation and active participation of the State Governments and Ministry Officials, 374 projects with a value of approximately INR 17 lakh crore have been reviewed during these meetings. As a result of regular reviews, 568 issues in 248 projects worth INR 12.20 lakh crores have been resolved.

Some marquee projects where pending issues have been resolved include: BharatNet, North East Gas Grid, Sivok Rangpo New Rail Line, and Jagdishpur – Haldia & Bokaro – Dhamra Pipeline Project (including Baruani Guwahati Pipeline Project).

For more information on PMG, kindly visit: pmg.dpiit.gov.in.