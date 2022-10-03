Project for Chennai Port to Maduravoyal corridor in Tamil Nadu to be completed by December 2024

New Delhi : In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said working towards providing seamless multimodal connectivity in New India the project for Chennai Port to Maduravoyal corridor in Tamil Nadu has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5800 Crore.

The Minister said the proposed elevated stretch of 20.5 km will be developed in 4 sections and will start inside the Chennai Port and end after the Maduravoyal interchange.

Shri Gadkari said the project will be completed by December 2024 & it will serve as a dedicated freight corridor for Chennai bound port traffic & increase the handling capacity of Chennai Port by 48% and subsequently reduce the waiting time at the port by 6 hours.