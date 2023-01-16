Progress with nature should be our mantra: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that environmental conservation is essential for a better future. For the same, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made “One Earth, One Family and One Future” as the topic of deliberations in G-20. Progress with nature should be our mantra. Actually this is the mantra to save the world. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today love is needed, not struggle. Adopt those also who are weaker than us. There should be no blind competition. It is unfortunate that only a few people utilise most of the world’s resources, this earth belongs to all of us. The whole world is one family. The contemplation sessions of the Think 20 meeting under the G-20 in Bhopal will play a critical role. Certainly nectar will emerge from brainstorming of the intellectuals and thinkers who will participate in this programme.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the inaugural session of Think 20 meeting under G-20 at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre. CM Shri Chouhan and other guests inaugurated the inaugural session of the meeting by lighting the lamp. The two-day meeting is focused on mutual co-operation for global govenance with life value and well-being.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Atithi Devo Bhava (guest is like god) is the tradition of India. Prime Minister Shri Modi is rich in amazing leadership qualities. He has enhanced the prestige of India. Getting the chairmanship of G-20 is an achievement of India. In our country, since ancient times, there has been a belief that the whole world is like one family. A huge statue of Adi Shakracharya Acharya Shankar and International Advaita Sansthan are being established under Ekatm Dham in Omkareshwar.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today the whole world needs to unite. The existence of animals and birds along with humans is also imperitive. Many species of animals are going extinct. With the efforts of Prime Minister Shri Modi, cheetahs have been brought from Namibia and settled in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh was known for tigers, leopards, vultures and gharials. Now Madhya Pradesh has also become a Cheetah State. CM Shri Chouhan apprised the delegates about the unique wildlife wealth of Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today small measures can help in saving the environment. If we include tree planting in our practice, it will be a huge contribution to the earth. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan cited the successful implementation of save electricity, water conservation, environmental conservation, use of renewable energy, Beti Bachao Abhiyan and Ladli Laxmi Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. CM Shri Chouhan said that the significance of green energy is increasing. Initiative has also been taken to produce solar energy through the water wealth of dams. Four and a half lakh water structures have been constructed in the state through the Jalabhishek Abhiyan.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi is determined to make full use of water by calling for “per drop more crop”. India is progressively developing under his leadership. He has set various goals for the coming years. He has given the mantra of Panchamrit. These mainly include the use of renewable energy and the goal of reducing carbon emissions as well as building a strong economy. In COP-26, he had said that India would achieve the goal of net zero emissions by the year 2070. By the year 2030, India will almost halve the carbon intensity of its economy. Similarly, India’s position in renewable energy is fourth in the world, it will improve as well. The principle of One Earth, One Family and One Future is important. Our priority is progress with nature. The plantation conducted in Madhya Pradesh is a proof for this. Four and a half lakh water structures have been built through the Jalabhishek Abhiyan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, while welcoming the guests present in the ideological programme on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, urged them to visit the Sanchi Buddhist Stupa, the oldest rock paintings of Bhimbaithka and the Tribal Museum of Bhopal.

Views of other guests

In the ideological programme of the Think 20 meeting of G-20, Shri Suman Berry, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Government of India said that thinkers from all over the world will present their views on the importance of environment-friendly lifestyle and moral values. NITI Aayog has co-operated in organising this ideological session in Madhya Pradesh to convey the message of Ekatma (unity), public participation, compassion, harmony, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and environment-friendly lifestyle. Prime Minister Shri Modi is popularising the idea of One Earth, One Family and One Future.

Shri Sujan Chinoy, T-20 Chair and Director General, Manohar Parrikar-IDSA, New Delhi said that the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi emphasised on cleanliness. Prime Minister Shri Modi has made cleanliness a mass campaign. The dwindling green cover today is a matter of concern. Environmental balance is essential. This thought-provoking session will bring to the fore important aspects of the subject.

Asian Development Bank Japan CEO Shri Tetsushi said that India’s concern for the environment and the outline of this programme is commendable. Thinkers of many nations have come on one platform.

International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) South Asia Regional Director George Laryea Adjei said that the use of technology will bring new ideas towards conducting environmental and welfare work. The formula of One Earth and One Family is the means to secure our future.

G-20 Chief Co-ordinator of the Government of India Shri Harshvardhan Shringla said that he was happy to see the smart and clean city Bhopal. India’s presidency in G-20 will prove to be important.

Indonesia’s Deputy Minister Dr. Slamet Soedarsono said that steps have to be taken together to achieve development while tackling the fundamental challenges.

At the outset, Vice Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Niti Aayog Shri Sachin Chaturvedi said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan took Madhya Pradesh out of the category of Bimaru (sickly) state and took it forward for development. The model required for all-inclusive development today is possible through an eco-friendly lifestyle. In Madhya Pradesh, the work of connecting urbanisation with the society and celebrating the Gaurav Diwas (pride day) of villages and towns with the participation of the community is being done.

Dr. Indrani of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis expressed gratitude.