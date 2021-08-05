Progress in Poshan Abhiyaan

New Delhi : POSHAN Abhiyaan was launched on 8thMarch, 2018, with an objective to reduce malnutrition from the country in a phased manner and achieve improvement in nutritional status of Children from 0-6 years, Adolescent Girls, Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers in a time bound manner.

Focusing on the aims of POSHAN Abhiyaan, Mission Poshan 2.0 (Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0) announced in budget 2021-2022 across States/UTs, is an integrated nutrition support programme, to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcomes with focus on developing practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity to disease and malnutrition.

The data on nutrition indicators that is stunting, wasting and underweight among children under 5 years as captured by National Family Health Survey NFHS-4, and Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) is annexed as Annexure I. The recently released report of NFHS-5 is available only for 22 States/UTs.

During the pandemic, as per the MHA guidelines, all Anganwadi Centres across the country were closed to limit the impact of COVID-19. However, to ensure continuous nutritional support to Anganwadi beneficiaries, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers distributed Supplementary Nutrition at the doorsteps of beneficiaries once in 15 days and have distributed medicines as per requirement.

Under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojna (PMMVY) from 1st April 2020 to 30th June 2021, 76.19 Lakhs new beneficiaries have been enrolled and 84.54 Lakhs beneficiaries have been disbursed funds amounting to Rs 2,885.73 crores.

Further, an advisory was issued on 29th April, 2021 to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all State/UTs and District Collectors/ District Magistrates of all districts regarding One stop Centres, Women Helplines and designated officials under various women related legislations to remain operational during the Covid 19 lockdown period. Another advisory was issued on 1st May, 2021 to Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of all States/UTs to ensure that pregnant women are provided safe and quick health service at the time of their need. Government also sent communication to all States/UTs on 2ndJune, 2021 regarding measures to be taken for care and protection of children effected due to Covid-19.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.