National

Progress in Development of Infrastructural Facilities for Judiciary

By Odisha Diary bureau

The primary responsibility to provide Judicial Infrastructure for Subordinate Judiciary rests with the State Governments.  The Union Government supplements the resources of the State/UT Governments, by providing financial assistance through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Development of Judicial Infrastructure. The scheme covers construction of Court Halls and Residential Units for Judicial officers along with Lawyer Halls, Toilet Complexes and Digital Computer Room.

Monitoring of the progress of judicial infrastructure under the scheme is done through Nyaya Vikas portal 2.0. As per this portal, 23,074 number of court halls and 20,889 number of residential units have been constructed in the district and subordinate courts for Judicial Officers as on date, of which 7,256 court halls and 10,678 residential units have been constructed since the year 2014. Further, 3,022 Court Halls and 2,493 Residential Units are under construction as on date. The State/UT-wise detail of completed and under construction court halls and residential units is annexed.

Since inception of the scheme in 1993-94, a sum of Rs. 1,656.41 crore has been released as Central Share to the State of Uttar Pradesh, of which Rs. 74.12 crores has been released during the current financial year 2024-25. Under the scheme, total number of 2,835 Court Halls and 2,555 Residential Units have been constructed as on date for Judicial Officers of District and Subordinate Courts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Also, 329 Court Halls and 258 Residential Units are under construction in Uttar Pradesh.

Annexure

 

STATE-WISE STATEMENT OF AVAILABILITY OF JUDICIAL INFRASTRUCTURE AS ON DATE
Sl. No. States &Uts Total Court Halls Total Court Halls Under Construction* Total Residential Units Total Residential Units Under Construction*  
1 Andaman and Nicobar 15 0 11 0  
2 Andhra Pradesh 648 90 600 13  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 34 5 32 2  
4 Assam 421 72 385 19  
5 Bihar 1541 184 1202 308  
6 Chandigarh 29 1 29 0  
7 Chhattisgarh 495 58 453 837  
8 D & N Haveli 3 0 3 0  
9 Daman & Diu 5 3 5 0  
10 Delhi 699 0 348 70  
11 Goa 47 32 20 0  
12 Gujarat 1509 97 1360 65  
13 Haryana 575 75 558 65  
14 Himachal Pradesh 178 10 155 7  
15 Jammu and Kashmir 202 46 138 8  
16 Jharkhand 650 12 583 0  
17 Karnataka 1230 166 1185 47  
18 Kerala 571 67 555 30  
19 Ladakh 11 0 4 0  
20 Lakshadweep 3 0 3 0  
21 Madhya Pradesh 1602 392 1769 154  
22 Maharashtra 3683 531 3597 144  
23 Manipur 42 8 16 6  
24 Meghalaya 70 25 69 90  
25 Mizoram 47 32 38 8  
26 Nagaland 30 4 39 0  
27 Odisha 836 156 736 97  
28 Puducherry 34 0 27 0  
29 Punjab 610 21 624 33  
30 Rajasthan 1385 350 1175 157  
31 Sikkim 20 6 15 1  
32 Tamil Nadu 1242 40 1363 7  
33 Telangana 549 21 472 5  
34 Tripura 83 27 80 33  
35 Uttar Pradesh 2835 329 2555 258  
36 Uttarakhand 253 66 212 3  
37 West Bengal 887 96 473 26  
TOTAL 23074 3022 20889 2493  
* As per Nyaya Vikas Portal  
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.