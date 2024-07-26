Progress in Development of Infrastructural Facilities for Judiciary

The primary responsibility to provide Judicial Infrastructure for Subordinate Judiciary rests with the State Governments. The Union Government supplements the resources of the State/UT Governments, by providing financial assistance through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Development of Judicial Infrastructure. The scheme covers construction of Court Halls and Residential Units for Judicial officers along with Lawyer Halls, Toilet Complexes and Digital Computer Room.

Monitoring of the progress of judicial infrastructure under the scheme is done through Nyaya Vikas portal 2.0. As per this portal, 23,074 number of court halls and 20,889 number of residential units have been constructed in the district and subordinate courts for Judicial Officers as on date, of which 7,256 court halls and 10,678 residential units have been constructed since the year 2014. Further, 3,022 Court Halls and 2,493 Residential Units are under construction as on date. The State/UT-wise detail of completed and under construction court halls and residential units is annexed.

Since inception of the scheme in 1993-94, a sum of Rs. 1,656.41 crore has been released as Central Share to the State of Uttar Pradesh, of which Rs. 74.12 crores has been released during the current financial year 2024-25. Under the scheme, total number of 2,835 Court Halls and 2,555 Residential Units have been constructed as on date for Judicial Officers of District and Subordinate Courts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Also, 329 Court Halls and 258 Residential Units are under construction in Uttar Pradesh.

Annexure