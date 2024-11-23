Prof. Samanta Felicitates Sunelita Toppo for winning Gold Medal in the 8th Asian Champions Trophy.

Bhubaneswar : In a proud moment for KISS Deemed to be University, Ms. Sunelita Toppo, a first-year BA (Home Science) student and a key player of the Indian Senior Women’s Hockey Team, was felicitated during the 4th annual convocation. Sunelita played a vital role as a forward in India’s historic victory at the 8th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024, securing the Gold Medal with a thrilling 1:0 win against China in Rajgir, Bihar, held from November 11–20. She stands out as the only player from Odisha in the victorious team.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, presented Sunelita with a cash prize of ₹2 lakhs in recognition of her exceptional achievement. Further, to nurture her journey toward Olympic success, he announced a monthly scholarship of ₹25,000 for three years and committed to covering any additional expenses necessary for her development and training.

This acknowledgment highlights KISS University’s unwavering dedication to fostering talent and empowering students to excel in sports, academics, and life.