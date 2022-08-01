NationalTop News

Prof Sachidananda Mohanty wins coveted Fellowship at the IIAS Shimla

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Prof  Sachidananda  Mohanty  has  won a  coveted Fellowship  at  the Indian Institute of Advanced Study  Shimla. He  will carry  out  part  of his project on  the making of public space in colonial India during  the next  three  months,  beginning August 2022.

It may be noted that IIAS  Shimla, the former summer palace of the  President of India, became  a premier  research institute  in the  liberal arts  in 1965  thanks  to the generosity  of Dr.  S. Radhakrishnan.

Dr. Mohanty is former Professor and Head of the Department of English at Hyderabad Central University. Winner of many national and international awards, such as the Katha, British Council, Fulbright, Charles Wallace, and the Salzburg, he has published extensively in the field of British, American, Gender, translation and post-colonial Studies. He is the former Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha.

His books have appeared in Oxford, Sage, Orient Longman and Routledge Publications.

Prof  Mohanty  is the son  of late Panchanan  Mohanty,  Financial Adviser  to  the  Government of Odisha  and  late  Smt  Bidyut  Prabha Devi, renowned  poet  of  the  State.

