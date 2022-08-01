Prof Sachidananda Mohanty wins coveted Fellowship at the IIAS Shimla

Bhubaneswar: Prof Sachidananda Mohanty has won a coveted Fellowship at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study Shimla. He will carry out part of his project on the making of public space in colonial India during the next three months, beginning August 2022.

It may be noted that IIAS Shimla, the former summer palace of the President of India, became a premier research institute in the liberal arts in 1965 thanks to the generosity of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan.

Dr. Mohanty is former Professor and Head of the Department of English at Hyderabad Central University. Winner of many national and international awards, such as the Katha, British Council, Fulbright, Charles Wallace, and the Salzburg, he has published extensively in the field of British, American, Gender, translation and post-colonial Studies. He is the former Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha.

His books have appeared in Oxford, Sage, Orient Longman and Routledge Publications.

Prof Mohanty is the son of late Panchanan Mohanty, Financial Adviser to the Government of Odisha and late Smt Bidyut Prabha Devi, renowned poet of the State.