Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government. Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to him at Bangabhaban in Dhaka this evening. Diplomats from various countries were present on the occasion.

Born on 28 June 1940, Mr Muhammad Yunus is a Bangladeshi entrepreneur, banker, and economist. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for founding the Grameen Bank and pioneering the concepts of microcredit and microfinance.