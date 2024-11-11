Prof Manoranjan Parida Elected as President Indian Roads Congress (IRC)

New Delhi : Prof Manoranjan Parida, Director, Central Road Research Institute, New Delhi has been elected as the President of IRC on 11th Nov during the Annual Session of IRC held in Raipur.

IRC is the largest professional body of Highway Engineers dealing with Highway infrastructure such as highways, bridges and tunnels etc.

Prof. Parida, an aluminous of UCE Burla currently known as VSSUT, is

an academician of high repute. He was Deputy Director at IIT Roorkee before joining CSIR-CRRI. He has been MoRTH Chair Professor on Development of Highway System in India at IIT Roorkee during 2013-2017. Design and Development of Noise Barrier for Flyovers in Delhi is an innovative contribution by him.

He has provided substantial inputs for third party quality audit of 1700 km. of State Highway in the State of Bihar (during 2007-2013) under the RSVY Project. He has supervised 35 Ph.D. Theses and published more than 450 papers in Journals/Conferences.

He has provided consultancy for more than 350 urban road infrastructure projects, intercity corridors, rural roads, and expressways.

As a Director of CRRI he has played a crucial role in the development of Steel Slag Road Technology. AI based Road Safety Solutions for Nagpur (iRASTE), Third Party Quality Evaluation of Dwarka Expressway, Promotion of Usage of Industrial Waste in Road Construction and providing solutions to road infrastructure development in border areas. He received Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award in the year 2004 from Indian Road Congress.

He has received the Outstanding Teacher Award of IIT Roorkee. He is presently Convener of Urban Roads & Streets Committee (H-8) of Indian Roads Congress, New Delhi. He is convener of PCD6 (Bitumen, Tar & Other Products) Committee of Bureau of Indian Standards.