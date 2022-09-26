Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi joins as the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A distinguished educationist, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi assumed office as the Vice- Chancellor of Central University of Odisha here on today at the University permanent campus, Sunabeda. Her Excellency, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, in the capacity as the Visitor has appointed Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput (CUO) as per Statute 2(1) of the Central Universities Act, 2009 for a term of (5) five years from the date of his joining or till he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier, as per the communiqué received from the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India on 13th September 2022. He took over the charges from Prof. S. K. Palita, who acted as the Vice-Chancellor in- charge. Prof. Tripathi is the 4th regular Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Prior to joining the CUO Prof. Tripathi was the Senior Professor, Department of Hindi, Visva Bharti, Santiniketan, West Bengal. His area of Specialization is Medieval and Modern Hindi Poetry. Prof. Tripathi has thirty three years of impressive academic as well as administrative experiences in various capacities including Director, Physical Education, Sports, National Services and Student Welfare, Coordinator, International Collaboration (following NEP-2020); Head, Department of Hindi; Chairman, Board of Studies in Hindi; Director (Honorary), Centre for Hindi Teaching, Tagore Institute of Art & Education; President, Visva-Bharati Shaikshik Sangh.

He served as a nominee of the President of India in various Statutory Committees, Advisory Committees and Selection Committees of national higher educational institutions. He is the recipient of many awards including Silver Medal Awards from Hindi Vidyapeeth, Deoghar, Bihar in Sahitya Bhushaw Exam; Hindi Sevi Samman award from Visva-Mukti, KIIT, Bhubaneswar ; Bhasha-Setu Samman award from Mahavidya, B. Deoghar; Shikshak Samman award from Gahmar Welfare Society, Gahmar, U.P.; Surya Antarbharati Bhasha Samman award from Surya Sansthan, Noida, Delhi; Hindi Sevi Samman award from Bihar Rashtra Bhasha Parisad, Patna; Sri Ganesh Ballabhjee Rathi Memorial Award from Sahitya Mandal, Shrinathdwara, Rajasthan and Pandit Vidyashankar Pandey Sahitya Vibhushan Samman, 2020 award from Munishwandutta P.G. College, Pratapgarh, U.P. He is a prestigious member of Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India.

Born on 1960 in the village Jagannathpur, Basantia, Mareigaon under Hatadihi block of Kendujhar district, Odisha, renowned scholar, Prof. Tripathi did his M.A. & PhD in Hindi from Visva Bharati and Graduation from Utkal University.

He has published over six books including Kabir Ki Bhakti, Siyaram Tiwari: Vyaktitwa Evam Krititva, NayeeKavitaKaPratipadya, Chintamani Sanchayan, Krishan Chander Ki Pratinidhi Kahaniyan, Atmanirbhar Bharat (Bengali Version), edited 4 books and translated 5 books. His many research papers were published in National and International Journals. He has also supervised more than 17 scholars and completed many research projects.

Prof. Tripathi is known to have taken the initiative to advocate the ideologies of ‘Utkal Mani’ Gopabandhu Das. The translation of ‘Gopabandhu Rachnabali’ (Total–08Volumes) is being published under the guidance and Chief editorship of Prof. Tripathi by NBT.