Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, CUO Vice Chancellor, Graces ‘Vivibha’ Certificate Ceremony in Kolkata

Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Central University of Odisha participated in the Certificate Distribution Ceremony ‘Vivibha’, Research Paper Writing Competition, organized by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Dakshinbanga Prant as the Chief Guest which was held on 16 October 2024 at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Education University, Kolkata. The session was chaired by Prof Soma Bandyopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of the host University. The dais also featured Shri Jayanta Sharma, Prof Ravi Tekchandani, Prof Suparna Moitra and Prof Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri among others.

Prof Tripathi hailed the Punyabhumi of Bengal and her great sons. He recollected India’s glorious past and lamented that presently the academia is only concerned about degrees and promotions. He called upon the agriculturists to provide a solution to cancer. He hoped that the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal will initiate revival of Bharatiya ethos by supporting the national education policy.

Prof Soma Bandyopadhyay asserted on inquisitiveness and archival study for better research. Certificates were awarded to all participants and jury members of Vivibha. The programme was well attended by students, university & college teachers and researchers.