Productivity & Safety to go hand in hand in MCL: Mr OP Singh, CMD

Sambalpur : Addressing officials of MCL, Mr Om Prakash Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Tuesday encouraged the Team MCL to always keep “Safety First” at their workspace.

The CMD, who was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Annual Mine Safety Fortnight 2022-23 at MCL, also unfurled the Safety Flag at the company headquarters. Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) was prominent among the senior officers present at the inaugural session.

He also felicitated the members of award-winning teams of the company at 51st All India Rescue Competition (Coal & Metal) 2022.

In his address, Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) emphasized on the importance of a healthy lifestyle along with safety at the workplace. Taking a cue from the long-drawn battle successfully fought against COVID19 pandemic, Mr Rao advised all the employees to use safety gears at all times while working in coal mines.

A Safety Awareness Rally was also organized in the morning, which marked the beginning of this fortnight-long event, which will have a series of programmes and competitions for various projects and mines in the Areas spread in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha.

Earlier, Mr CP Garg, General Manager (Safety & Rescue), presented a report on activities of the department and achievement of the company.

Annual Mines Safety Fortnight 2022-23 is being celebrated from 6th to 19th December 2022 in all mines/workshops/substations/GVTC/Contractual establishments of MCL.