Production of raw jute increased over previous years : Darshana Jardosh

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today shared that the raw jute & Mesta production during the last five years is as under :-

Qty:in lakh bales

Jute & Mesta Crop 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (Estimated) 72 68 60 90 95

Source: Jute Advisory Board/Expert Committee on Jute

The production of raw jute has increased over the previous years. However, in year 2020-21, the production of raw jute was low, due to impact of Super Cyclone ‘Amphan’.

The Government has adopted following strategy for increasing the raw jute production:-

Continuation of Jute Packaging Material (Compulsory Use in Packing Commodities) Act,1987.

Implementation of National Jute Development Program (NJDP) for development and promotion of Jute Sector.

· Declaration of Minimum Support Price for raw jute to support the farmers.

Procurement of raw jute by Jute Corporation of India at MSP to safeguard the farmers from distress sale.

The demand of packing material has risen due to larger procurement of food grains by the Government. The production capacity of jute mills is hovering around 26 to 28 lakh bales jute bag per year.

By the continuation of Jute Packaging Material (Compulsory Use in Packing Commodities) Act,1987, the Government specifies the commodities and the extent to which they are mandatorily required to be packed in Jute Packaging Materials. During the last four years, the Government has kept reservations 100% for food grains and 20% for sugar, to be packed in jute packaging material. Further, the Government procures 88% of the total production of sacking for packaging of food grains. By this way the Government provides tremendous support to jute farmers, jute workers and industry.