Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel Introduced with Rs. 29,500 Crore Investment

India became the world’s second-largest steel producer in 2018 surpassing Japan and has remained so since then.

Data on per capita consumption of finished steel in the world (global average) and India for the calendar year 2023 is given below:-

Per capita consumption of Finished Steel (kg) World India 219 95.2 Source: World Steel Association Source: Joint Plant Committee

Steel is a deregulated sector and the decisions related to the steel produced are taken by the individual steel producers based on market demand and other commercial considerations. Therefore, the future rate of growth of demand of steel will depend on market demand and other commercial consideration. Government as a facilitator has taken the following measures to create a conducive policy environment for improving production and consumption of steel in the country:-