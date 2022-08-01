Procurement of Goods and Services from MSMEs

New Delhi : As per the information available on Sambandh Portal (as on 28.07.2022), the details of procurement by various Central Government Ministries/Departments, including the Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), which have reported their procurement from Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), since the year 2017-18 are given below :

Year

Procurement by Central Government Ministries/Departments/Public Sector Enterprises from MSEs

(Rs. In Crore)

2017-18

26,357.46

2018-19

40,399.70

2019-20

39,049.45

2020-21

40,817.78

2021-22

52,374.22

2022-23

9,665.35

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.