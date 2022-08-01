Procurement of Goods and Services from MSMEs

New Delhi : As per the information available on Sambandh Portal (as on 28.07.2022), the details of procurement by various Central Government Ministries/Departments, including the Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), which have reported their procurement from Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), since the year 2017-18 are given below :
Year
Procurement by Central Government Ministries/Departments/Public Sector Enterprises from MSEs
(Rs. In Crore)
2017-18
26,357.46
2018-19
40,399.70
2019-20
39,049.45
2020-21
40,817.78
2021-22
52,374.22
2022-23
9,665.35
This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.