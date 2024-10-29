Probationers of Indian Trade Service and Indian Cost Accounts Service call on The President Droupadi Murmu

The probationers of Indian Trade Service and Indian Cost Accounts Service called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 29, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that with a rapid economic growth of 8.2 percent in the year 2023-24, the Indian economy has been demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges. India needs to attract private investment to increase the levels of per capita income and to get to continued high levels of growth, even amidst a turbulent global environment. Several initiatives of the government of India are creating an enabling ecosystem for growth.

The President said that with the enhanced focus of the government on boosting manufacturing, it would be the responsibility of Indian Trade Service officers to facilitate the creation of an enabling environment and infrastructure for increasing trade across borders. They are expected to bring up new dimensions in trade negotiation, create innovative policies and provide new impetus to boost India’s trade. She reminded Indian Trade Service officers that they would play an important role in powering India’s growth and making an impact on the lives of people at large.

The President said that Indian Cost Accounts Service officers play a proactive role in rationalising expenditure across government operations, schemes and projects while ensuring transparent assessment of revenues. They are expected to have an acumen for handling complex financial and cost management issues. They also play an important role in navigating international trade matters such as anti-dumping measures and safeguard duties under various bilateral and multilateral agreements. She said that their decisions and actions would be key to safeguarding public finances and boosting efficiency and effectiveness in government procurement systems.

The President was happy to note that in the implementation of the GST system, audits undertaken by Indian Cost Accounts Service officers have been instrumental in detecting revenue leakages and enhancing compliance measures. She advised them to be aware of the fact that whatever they do has an ultimate impact on the welfare of underprivileged and deprived sections.