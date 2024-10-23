Priyanka Gandhi to File Nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Poll on Wednesday

Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll in Kerala on Wednesday, marking her electoral debut. She will be joined by her mother, Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and brother Rahul Gandhi.

Upon arrival, the Gandhis visited local families in Sulthan Bathery. Priyanka and Rahul will hold a roadshow at 11:00 AM from Kalpetta Bus Stand, followed by her nomination filing. Priyanka will also address a public meeting at 11:45 AM.

She is running against BJP candidate Navya Haridas and Left Democratic Front candidate Sathyan Mokeri. The by-poll is scheduled for November 13. If elected, Priyanka will be the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.